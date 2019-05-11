tech2 News Staff

Cyclone Fani recently hit Odisha, and parts of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, with Odisha experiencing the worst of its impact. Hundreds of people were evacuated from Odisha, and there was extensive damage to power and mobile infrastructure in the state. Now, however, with the cyclone calming down, network providers are restoring services in the area.

Fani was one of the worst storms to hit India since 1999, taking the lives of 41 people in the state.

According to a report by ET Telecom, Vodafone Idea, Airtel India, Reliance Jio, and BSNL have restored their services in Odisha. BSNL told the publication that they were able to restore a majority of their connections in the state including in most parts in Puri, which due to being situated at the coast saw extensive damages due to strong winds.

Vodafone India was the first operator to revive its services. The telco said that over 1,500 sites are now up and running. Airtel India too claims to have restored 80 percent of its services in Odisha.

Reliance Jio, on the hand, says it has revived 85 percent of its services in the cyclon-hit area. "As of now around 85 percent network sites of Reliance Jio across Odisha are fully operational, and Jio is working continuously to provide seamless connectivity across the affected regions as soon as possible," a Jio spokesperson told the publication.

Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

Here some related stories around Cyclone Fani's formation and impact:

Cyclone Fani: Satellite images form NASA show extent of damage to Odisha's power grid

Understanding Cyclone Fani: How sea surface temperature determines the strength of cyclones

Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

Is Cyclone Fani a result of global warming? A climate scientist has the answer

Cyclone Fani from Space: Satellite images show fearsome wrath of the severe storm

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.