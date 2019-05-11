Saturday, May 11, 2019Back to
Cyclone Fani: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL restore network services in Odisha

Fani was one of the worst storms to hit India since 1999, taking the lives of 41 people in the state.

tech2 News StaffMay 11, 2019 16:56:21 IST

Cyclone Fani recently hit Odisha, and parts of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, with Odisha experiencing the worst of its impact. Hundreds of people were evacuated from Odisha, and there was extensive damage to power and mobile infrastructure in the state. Now, however, with the cyclone calming down, network providers are restoring services in the area.

Cyclone Fani, one of the biggest to hit India in years, barrelled into Bangladesh on 4 May after leaving a trail of deadly destruction in India. AFP

According to a report by ET TelecomVodafone Idea, Airtel India, Reliance Jio, and BSNL have restored their services in Odisha. BSNL told the publication that they were able to restore a majority of their connections in the state including in most parts in Puri, which due to being situated at the coast saw extensive damages due to strong winds.

Vodafone India was the first operator to revive its services. The telco said that over 1,500 sites are now up and running. Airtel India too claims to have restored 80 percent of its services in Odisha.

Reliance Jio, on the hand, says it has revived 85 percent of its services in the cyclon-hit area. "As of now around 85 percent network sites of Reliance Jio across Odisha are fully operational, and Jio is working continuously to provide seamless connectivity across the affected regions as soon as possible," a Jio spokesperson told the publication.

Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

