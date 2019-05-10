tech2 News Staff

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released images captured by its satellites of power outages in Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani.

In a series of images, satellites show night lights in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack before and (two days) after Cyclone Fani made landfall and Odisha experienced the worst of its impact — on 30 April and 5 May respectively.

The images are a data visualisation of regions where the lights went out across the worst-affected areas in Odisha, NASA said in a statement. They were captured by the Visible-Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on NASA's Suomi NPP satellite, which was one of the many orbiting satellites keeping an eye on Cyclone Fani's progression.

The VIIRS instrument has a "day-night band" that can capture light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared, including reflected moonlight, light from fires, oil wells, lightning, and emissions from cities, or human activity of other kinds.

In the case of Cyclone Fani, VIIRS zeroed-in on damaged transformers and power lines in low-lying areas of Odisha. 5,030 km of 33-kV lines, 38,613 km of 11-kV lines, 11,077 distribution transformers and 79,485 km of overhead-transmission lines were damaged by the cyclone, according to a Hindustan Times report. The storm also uprooted at least 1,56,000 utility poles that will need to be re-installed, the report continues.

Fani was one of the worst storms to hit India since 1999, taking the lives of 41 people in the state.

