Tuesday, March 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Coronavirus Outbreak: Reliance Jio announces self-diagnostic tool, also available for non-Jio users

Jio is set to take the tool live immediately in English, and in parallel, the company is also making the tool available in Hindi, as well as all major Indian languages in the next 24-48 hours.


tech2 News StaffMar 24, 2020 13:33:04 IST

With the Coronavirus pandemic on the rise, the Indian government, along with tech companies around the world, are undertaking various measures to help contain the virus and curb the circulation of fake news.

In similar efforts, telecom operator Reliance Jio has also announced a self-diagnostic tool – MyJio Coronavirus tool.

What does the MyJio Coronavirus tool do?

The tool will help users declare their health parameters, and be guided to scientifically recommended next-steps based on their risk-status: For low risk, users will be recommended to stay-at-home and social distancing; For moderate risk, they will be recommended home-isolation, and in case of high risk, the tool is integrated with intervention pipelines of local administration.

The MyJio Coronavirus tool will also have periodic push-campaigns to check-in with citizens about any change in their health situation, and re-assess risk. Accordingly, these users will be advised further.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Reliance Jio announces self-diagnostic tool, also available for non-Jio users

Representational Image. Credit: Reuters

Reliance says this tool will offer something for all its users. For low-risk users, the tool will put to rest any possible misapprehensions, as well as reinforce social distancing messages.

Medium risk users will be armed with information about what to watch out for and where to seek help if they need medical assistance.

Users with high-risk symptoms will be provided with appropriate medical interventions so that they are isolated and treated promptly.

Further, the data that will be collected with the tool, Reliance Jio says, will act as a "powerful information source" that can give visibility to policymakers and administration officials.

(Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: Reliance Jio introduces 'work from home' plan for those unable to step out during pandemic)

Where and for whom is the MyJio Coronavirus tool available?

The tool is available on the MyJio app, which is ordinarily available only for Jio users, however, during the pandemic, Reliance Jio is opening the app to non-Jio users as well. This means, irrespective of what network you are on, you will be able to use the MyJio Coronavirus tool.

Jio is set to take the tool live immediately in English, and in parallel, the company is also making the tool available in Hindi, as well as all major Indian languages in the next 24-48 hours.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

@CarryMinati on 10 million & @Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

@CarryMinati on 10 million & @Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Reliance Industries sets up India's first dedicated coronavirus hospital; to pay contract workers wages even if no works

Mar 23, 2020
Reliance Industries sets up India's first dedicated coronavirus hospital; to pay contract workers wages even if no works
Reliance Jio increases data limits for subscribers as govt asks people to stay put

Reliance Jio plans

Reliance Jio increases data limits for subscribers as govt asks people to stay put

Mar 20, 2020
Reliance Jio opposes BSNL, MTNL suggestion; PSU telcos seek to exempt from minimum rates for phone calls, data services

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio opposes BSNL, MTNL suggestion; PSU telcos seek to exempt from minimum rates for phone calls, data services

Mar 18, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: Reliance Jio introduces 'work from home' plan for those unable to step out during pandemic

NewsTracker

Coronavirus outbreak: Reliance Jio introduces 'work from home' plan for those unable to step out during pandemic

Mar 23, 2020
Govt gets Rs 25,900 cr in AGR dues, asks telcos to make full payment; says no plan to set up anti-trust laws to curb cartelisation in telecom sector

NewsTracker

Govt gets Rs 25,900 cr in AGR dues, asks telcos to make full payment; says no plan to set up anti-trust laws to curb cartelisation in telecom sector

Mar 11, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic: After The Masters, PGA Championship gets postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: After The Masters, PGA Championship gets postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Mar 18, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020