tech2 News Staff

With the Covid-19 outbreak, many cities around the world are on lockdown and people have been adviced to stay home, to reduce the risk of spreading and contracting the virus. In this time at home, a lot of people are sharing a lot of information online – some true, and many of them false. WhatsApp being a very popular messenger, it's a platform for all kinds of information being exchanged.

However, at this time, while everyone needs to be careful, we have no scope of people being misguided with false information. To counter this problem, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to verify all the forwarded messages they receive. WhatsApp has also confirmed the feature being in testing.

While we have reached out to WhatsApp to confirm the feature and how it works, Mumbai Mirror has reported about the same, which says that in the new feature, a magnifying glass will show next to a forwarded message, that will let the users search the content of that message on a web browser.

Per the report, once a user taps on the magnifying glass icon, a pop-up asks the user if they would like to search that content on the web. If you agree to it, then the message gets pasted and searched on Google.

Essentially, it's like copying and pasting a message on the web, but with the feature, you get a shortcut to do the same.

Reportedly, the feature has started to rollout to select beta testers, and it may soon be introduced on the stable version, as well.

