Coronavirus outbreak: Reliance Jio introduces 'work from home' plan for those unable to step out during pandemic

The move by Jio comes days after both state-run BSNL and ACT Fibernet launched similar plans for customers.


FP TrendingMar 23, 2020 16:14:29 IST

Reliance Jio has introduced a work from home plan that is aimed particularly at those who are stuck at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and yet need to continue with their official duties.

The move by Jio comes days after both state-run BSNL and ACT Fibernet launched similar plans for customers.

The Reliance Jio Work From Home Plan is priced at Rs 251 and offers 2GB data every day for up to 102 GB. It is valid for 51 days.
The scheme includes internet benefits but does not have any additional SMS facilities.

Once the high-speed data gets exhausted, users can still browse the internet, but at a reduced speed of 64kbps.

Reliance Jio has also modified a few existing plans to make it more usable during times of quarantine.

The Rs 101 4G data voucher which used to offer 6GB data earlier now offers 12GB high-speed data and 1,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls.

Post exhaustion of the pack, the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps in this case as well.

The company has also modified the Rs 51 4G data voucher. The pack which would offer 3GB data earlier now offers 6GB of high-speed internet and 500 minutes of talktime to help those who are in self-isolation.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over three lakh lives around the world with over 14,000 people succumbing to the disease. India itself has recorded over 400 cases and 7 deaths till now.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost)

