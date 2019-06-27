Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
Coolpad Cool 3 Plus with Helio A22 SoC launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 5,999

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus will be available for purchase on Amazon India starting 2 July.

tech2 News StaffJun 27, 2019 07:59:13 IST

Alongside the LG W-Series launch in India on 26 June, Coolpad also launched a new smartphone under its Cool Series of smartphones — the Cool 3 Plus. The smartphone succeeds the Coolpad Cool 3, which was launched in February this year.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus price, variants, availability

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus has been announced in two RAM and storage variants. One model comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, and is priced at Rs 5,999. The second variant of the Cool 3 Plus features 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, and it was announced at Rs 6,499. The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus will come in Cherry Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

The smartphone will sell exclusively on Amazon India and will be available for purchase starting 2 July.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus specifications and features

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a dewdrop notch on top. Powering the device is a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) chipset with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus runs Android 9 Pie and supports dual-SIM (Nano).

Further, the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus sports a 13 MP sensor at the back and an 8 MP sensor at the front for selfies and video chat.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The smartphone also comes with a microSD support to allow you to expand the onboard storage.

Sensors on the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Fuelling the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus is a 3,000mAh battery.

 

