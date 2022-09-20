Tuesday, September 20, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Final colours of the Google Pixel Watch have been leaked, price range for the base model also revealed

Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch will be launched at Made by Google launch event on October 6th. The base version of the Pixel Watch is said to cost between EUR 250 or Rs 19,250 and EUR 350 or Rs 27,900, depending on the specs.


Mehul Reuben DasSep 20, 2022 16:24:23 IST

Google will be unveiling the Pixel Watch on October 6 alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company had already put out a few images, teasing users about the smartwatch back in May at the Google I/O developer’s conference.

Colour versions of the Google Pixel Watch have been leaked, price range for the base model also revealed

Over the months, several details about the smartwatch have been leaked, including what could the possible pricing be like for the Pixel smartwatches

A leaked certification from the FCC or the US’s Federal Communications Commission has revealed that it will arrive in three variants. The first model will support only Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, while the other two variants will support LTE connectivity.

We know from previous reports that the cellular version of the upcoming Google Pixel Watch will cost $399 or roughly Rs. 31,750 in the US. Recently, the price of the base model in the EU has been leaked.

The base model will come without any cellular LTE connections, and will only support WiFi & Bluetooth connectivity options. Apparently, this version of the Google Pixel watch will start retailing from anywhere between EUR 250 or Rs 19,250 and go all the way up to EUR 350 or Rs 27,900. That’s a huge range to speak of, but presuming the actual price ends up closer to the lower side of that range, it’s basically in line with a lot of competitors. For instance, Samsung’s 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 starts at EUR300.

Price aside, we’re also treated to the alleged official names for the three colourways in which the Pixel Watch will be offered – Chalk, Charcoal, and Obsidian. Those definitely sound like Google, and it’s good to note that the upcoming Pixel 7 devices will both also be offered in Obsidian – which is Google’s own new and hip way of saying black in 2022.  

Reports have revealed that the Google Pixel Watch will feature a circular OLED screen. It will be powered by the Exynos 9110 chipset, a Cortex-M33 co-processor, and 1.5GB or 2GB of RAM. It will offer 32GB of native storage and run on the WearOS.

The Pixel Watch is expected to arrive with support for Google Assistant and Google apps like Maps. There is no word on the battery size of the Pixel Watch, but it is expected to last the entire day on a single charge. It will come equipped with a linear motor for haptic feedback and better vibrations.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Pixel

Google announces Google Pixel 7 Series and Pixel Watch launch event and date

Sep 07, 2022
Google announces Google Pixel 7 Series and Pixel Watch launch event and date
Google pays tribute to Assamese music maestro Bhupen Hazarika with artistic doodle

NewsTracker

Google pays tribute to Assamese music maestro Bhupen Hazarika with artistic doodle

Sep 08, 2022
You can use Street View on Google Maps for better navigation; check process here

Google

You can use Street View on Google Maps for better navigation; check process here

Sep 15, 2022
EU court largely upholds USD 4 billion Google Android antitrust fine

NewsTracker

EU court largely upholds USD 4 billion Google Android antitrust fine

Sep 14, 2022
Google is probably working on a second, ‘Pro’ tablet for next year, will launch with the Pixel Tablet

Google

Google is probably working on a second, ‘Pro’ tablet for next year, will launch with the Pixel Tablet

Sep 09, 2022
Google cancels their rumoured ARM-based laptop, the Tensor Pixelbook

Google

Google cancels their rumoured ARM-based laptop, the Tensor Pixelbook

Sep 13, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022