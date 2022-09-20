Mehul Reuben Das

Google will be unveiling the Pixel Watch on October 6 alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company had already put out a few images, teasing users about the smartwatch back in May at the Google I/O developer’s conference.

Over the months, several details about the smartwatch have been leaked, including what could the possible pricing be like for the Pixel smartwatches

A leaked certification from the FCC or the US’s Federal Communications Commission has revealed that it will arrive in three variants. The first model will support only Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, while the other two variants will support LTE connectivity.

We know from previous reports that the cellular version of the upcoming Google Pixel Watch will cost $399 or roughly Rs. 31,750 in the US. Recently, the price of the base model in the EU has been leaked.

The base model will come without any cellular LTE connections, and will only support WiFi & Bluetooth connectivity options. Apparently, this version of the Google Pixel watch will start retailing from anywhere between EUR 250 or Rs 19,250 and go all the way up to EUR 350 or Rs 27,900. That’s a huge range to speak of, but presuming the actual price ends up closer to the lower side of that range, it’s basically in line with a lot of competitors. For instance, Samsung’s 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 starts at EUR300.

Price aside, we’re also treated to the alleged official names for the three colourways in which the Pixel Watch will be offered – Chalk, Charcoal, and Obsidian. Those definitely sound like Google, and it’s good to note that the upcoming Pixel 7 devices will both also be offered in Obsidian – which is Google’s own new and hip way of saying black in 2022.

Reports have revealed that the Google Pixel Watch will feature a circular OLED screen. It will be powered by the Exynos 9110 chipset, a Cortex-M33 co-processor, and 1.5GB or 2GB of RAM. It will offer 32GB of native storage and run on the WearOS.

The Pixel Watch is expected to arrive with support for Google Assistant and Google apps like Maps. There is no word on the battery size of the Pixel Watch, but it is expected to last the entire day on a single charge. It will come equipped with a linear motor for haptic feedback and better vibrations.