FP Staff

Samsung recently launched their new range of foldable devices, the Galaxy Flip4 and the Galaxy Fold4. Along with that, the tech giant also announced their new Galaxy Watch5 and the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Starting today, i.e. August 16, all of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy products will be available for prebookings, and will give potential customers some massive discounts and benefits.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 will be available for pre-booking first on Samsung’s website, at a live commerce event which will start from 12 noon. At the same live commerce event, Samsung will also be taking prebookings for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and the Galaxy Watch5 series.

Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 Prebookings: Discounts and benefits

Potential customers who prebook the new foldable devices at the live commerce event can avail of benefits greater than Rs 40,000. Furthermore, consumers will also get Wireless Charger Duo Rs 5199 for free.

As part of the live commerce event, the special bespoke edition for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the 1TB storage variant of Galaxy Z Fold4 will also be available exclusively on Samsung’s website.

On prebooking the bespoke edition of the Galaxy Z Flip4, customers will get a slim clear cover worth Rs 2,000 along with the aforementioned offers. The special offers on live commerce will be valid starting till midnight on August 17.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at Rs 89,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 94,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. Bespoke Edition which offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999.

The Galaxy Z Fold4, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 1,64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The 12GB + 1TB variant is also available and for Rs 1,84,999.

Galaxy Watch5 Series Prebookings: Discounts and benefits

Potential customers can prebook the new Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro on Samsung's website and across leading online and offline retail stores. The Galaxy Watch5 starts at Rs 27,999. Additionally, consumers can avail of a cashback of Rs 3,000 from all leading banks bringing the effective price to Rs 24,999.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 44,999 and also has a cashback offer of Rs 5,000 from all leading banks, which brings the effective price to Rs 39,999.

Additionally, on pre-booking the Galaxy Watch5 series, potential customers can purchase Galaxy Buds2, which cost Rs 11,999 at a price of just Rs 2,999.

Customers will also be eligible for a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the Galaxy Watch5 series, and Rs 5,000 on the Galaxy Watch5 Pro series, if they exchange their older Galaxy Watch devices.

Without any discounts or exchange bonuses, the Galaxy Watch5 series costs Rs 27,999 for the 40mm Bluetooth version, Rs 32,999 for the 40mm LTE version, Rs 30,999 for the 44mm Bluetooth version, and Rs 35,999 for the 44mm LTE version.

The Galaxy Watch5Pro, on the other hand, costs Rs 44,999 for the 45mm Bluetooth version, and Rs 49,999 for the 45mm LTE version.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro Prebookings: Discounts and benefits

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999. Potential customers can avail of cashback of Rs 3,000 from all leading banks, bringing the effective price to Rs 14,999.

Additionally, on prebooking the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, customers can also purchase Samsung’s Wireless Charger Pad, which normally retails for Rs 2,999 at a discounted price of just Rs 499. Customers will also get up to Rs 3,000 for exchanging their old Galaxy devices.