China's BOE showcases a 12.3-inch rollable screen, folding phone at a display show

BOE also demoed a foldable smartphone with a flexible display that folds outward like the Huawei Mate X.

tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2019 11:33:08 IST

Chinese company BOE, which was Huawei's principal supplier of the P30 Pro's (Review) curved display, has unveiled a rollable TV at a display show in China. BOE happens to be one of Samsung's biggest rivals in terms of manufacturing displays.

BOE rollable display.

Tech Blog – armdevices happened to be at the event was able to get a closer look at the rollable TV. The device is still in its prototype stage and the screen becomes a 12.3-inch device when completely rolled out. When it is rolled back the form factor of the device resembles that of a tablet with a screen size of 7-inch.

LG was one of the first manufacturers to come with a foldable TV back in CES 2019 and it was a star attraction of the event. However, it'll take sometime before folding TVs actually become mainstream.

Among other things that BOE announced were HUDs and in-car displays. In the prototype of the in-car display, the company showcased a display which stretches from the driver’s side to the other end of the dashboard.

The company also demoed a foldable smartphone with a flexible display that folds outward like the Huawei Mate X. When folded it becomes a phone with a 6-inch display and a 7.7-inch tablet when unfolded.

