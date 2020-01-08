Wednesday, January 08, 2020Back to
CES 2020: Lenovo announces Yoga 5G, the first 5G-enabled laptop; priced at $1,500

tech2 News StaffJan 08, 2020 11:45:05 IST

Lenovo and Qualcomm announced the Yoga 5G laptop at CES 2020, which is the first 5G-enabled laptop to be released. The Yoga 5G combines Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chipset with a custom antenna array developed by Lenovo. The laptop has been announced of $1,500, which is a little over Rs 100,000. The Yoga 5G will be available in Spring 2020 in the US.

Lenovo Yoga 5G also comes with a fingerprint sensor.

Like all the previous Yoga models, the Yoga 5G also converts into a tablet by folding the screen 360-degrees. The laptop features a 14-inch IPS touchscreen display with 400 nits brightness and support for multi-touch and pen input.

(Also read: CES 2020: Samsung's $999 Galaxy Chromebook is the latest premium ChromeOS device)

Notably, Lenovo Yoga 5G isn't the first laptop to be powered by Snapdragon 8cx chipset, however, it is the first to enable the Qualcomm x55 5G modem that supports both sub 6 GHz and mmWave 5G wireless frequencies.

Lenovo Yoga 5G

Lenovo Yoga 5G's ports. Image: Lenovo

The 5G-enabled laptop also comes with support for eSIM that lets you connect to 5G without needing to buy a SIM.

(Also read: What's an e-SIM and how does it work?)

The Snapdragon 8cx chipset is ARM-based and has a 7W TDP. It has a low heat output that allows the laptop to be passively cooled and omits fan noise. Lenovo also claims that the design of the laptop minimises heat while charging.

Lenovo Yoga 5G comes with pen support. Image Lenovo

Lenovo also said that the Yoga 5G offers a 24 hours battery life.

Other features on Lenovo Yoga 5G include a fingerprint sensor, front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers, two USB-C ports and a headphone jack.

