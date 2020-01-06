tech2 News Staff

Apple was not a part of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for the past 28 years. In 2020, however, the company is making a comeback. It was last in 1992 that Apple participated in the event, back when it was hosted in Chicago. At that time, John Sculley was the CEO of the company, and he unveiled the Newton device.

As reported by Digital Trends, Jane Horvath, Apple's senior director of global privacy, is expected to speak at a panel named "Chief Privacy Officer Round table" on 7 January. The company is also reportedly going to unveil its HomeKit at this event. Horvath will be joined by Facebook, Procter and Gamble executives, and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) officials to discuss "increased privacy protections".

Rival companies Amazon and Google are also expected to roll out new and updated IoT devices at the event to take on Apple's HomeKit. No iPhone, MacBook, iPad, or Apple Watch launches are expected at CES 2020.

Speaking about privacy is one of the logical aspects right now. In the past one-year, especially, several questions have been raised on Apple's privacy credibility. It was reported earlier that Siri used to record conversations of the users without their knowledge and these recorded conversations could be accessed by third-party employees. To this, Apple said that these conversations were recorded for the "grading process". Later, Apple gave out an option to the users where they could opt-out of this grading process.

