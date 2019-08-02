tech2 News Staff

Recently Apple acknowledged the fact that Siri eavesdrops on our conversations without user-knowledge and even when it's not activated, however, it said that only "a small portion" of the conversation was being tracked. Apple said that its contractors were doing this just for quality control.

Obviously, this news invited a lot of questions on privacy. Questions like should we really believe Apple? And what does listening to "a small portion" of a conversation even mean? Is Siri not safe to use any more?

Well, this startled a lot of people and so to shake it all off, Apple has now reportedly shut Siri's quality control process worldwide. As per a report by Tech Crunch, Apple says that it is suspending the grading process of Siri globally and it will review the process, that it uses to determine whether Siri is hearing queries correctly or being invoked by mistake.

In addition to this, the company also reportedly said that as a part of the future software update, the users will have a choice if they do not want their information to be used in the "grading" or the quality check process.

Currently, Apple either gives an option to entirely disable Siri or not at all. As for Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, users have a choice to disable the microphone recordings and still use the voice assistant when needed.

This issue of Siri listening to the conversations came to light when a whistleblower told The Guardian that Apple gave third-party contractors access to listen to users-conversations through Siri. To this, the company responded that they listen to "a small portion" of it for grading purposes.

