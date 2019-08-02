Friday, August 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple reportedly suspends Siri quality control process globally for temporary basis

Apple said that as a part of the future software update the users will be able to opt out of grading.


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2019 13:52:43 IST

Recently Apple acknowledged the fact that Siri eavesdrops on our conversations without user-knowledge and even when it's not activated, however, it said that only "a small portion" of the conversation was being tracked. Apple said that its contractors were doing this just for quality control.

Obviously, this news invited a lot of questions on privacy. Questions like should we really believe Apple? And what does listening to "a small portion" of a conversation even mean? Is Siri not safe to use any more?

Well, this startled a lot of people and so to shake it all off, Apple has now reportedly shut Siri's quality control process worldwide. As per a report by Tech Crunch, Apple says that it is suspending the grading process of Siri globally and it will review the process, that it uses to determine whether Siri is hearing queries correctly or being invoked by mistake.

In addition to this, the company also reportedly said that as a part of the future software update, the users will have a choice if they do not want their information to be used in the "grading" or the quality check process.

Apple reportedly suspends Siri quality control process globally for temporary basis

Image: Pixabay.

Currently, Apple either gives an option to entirely disable Siri or not at all. As for Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, users have a choice to disable the microphone recordings and still use the voice assistant when needed.

This issue of Siri listening to the conversations came to light when a whistleblower told The Guardian that Apple gave third-party contractors access to listen to users-conversations through Siri. To this, the company responded that they listen to "a small portion" of it for grading purposes.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Apple

Apple acknowledges that Siri listens to 'a small portion' of our conversations

Jul 29, 2019
Apple acknowledges that Siri listens to 'a small portion' of our conversations
Facebook, Apple and more to be reportedly reviewed for anti-competitive practices by the US

Facebook

Facebook, Apple and more to be reportedly reviewed for anti-competitive practices by the US

Jul 24, 2019
Google is reportedly bringing dark mode to Chrome browser and ChromeOS

Chrome

Google is reportedly bringing dark mode to Chrome browser and ChromeOS

Jul 30, 2019
Google releases a new teaser for the Pixel 4 confirming FaceID-like authentication, motion control

Pixel 4

Google releases a new teaser for the Pixel 4 confirming FaceID-like authentication, motion control

Jul 30, 2019
Google researchers found 6 iMessage exploits that could compromise your iPhone

iMessage

Google researchers found 6 iMessage exploits that could compromise your iPhone

Jul 31, 2019
Amazon introduces Personal Shopper service that lets you try clothes for seven days

Amazon

Amazon introduces Personal Shopper service that lets you try clothes for seven days

Aug 01, 2019

science

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019
Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Tiger Census

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Jul 30, 2019