Samsung's latest Galaxy phone might be arriving early. A new rumour suggests that the Galaxy Note 9 will arrive on 9 August.

As reported by Bloomberg, the launch date could shift.

The camera is supposed to be the main feature of the new device. Samsung has already confirmed that Bixby 2, the company's digital assistant, will also make its debut on Note 9.

Samsung has upgraded its cameras with every generation, introducing a dual camera setup in Galaxy Note 8 and later on, in the Galaxy S9 Plus.

The report in Bloomberg also claims that the new model is not very different from last year's model, but will include an upgraded processor from Qualcomm.

According to an article in Tom's Guide, a recently linked benchmark from HTML5Test showed that the processor could be the Snapdragon 845. Also, a tweet by Ice universe claims that the top-end model of Galaxy Note 9 could have up to 512 GB of storage and 8 GB RAM.

To add on to the rumors related to the Note 9's specifications, a video was posted to YouTube which claimed to show a screen protector of the Note 9.