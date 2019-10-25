Friday, October 25, 2019Back to
BSNL offers free unlimited voice calling for landline, broadband customers for Diwali

All BSNL customers will be able to enjoy free voice calling benefits between 27 and 28 October.


tech2 News StaffOct 25, 2019 19:37:04 IST

For the festive season of Diwali, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will be offering free, unlimited voice calling to its customers on broadband and landline. All calls made by BSNL users to any landline and mobile number in India will be free.

A woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata, India, August 24, 2017. Picture taken August 24, 2017. Image: Reuters.

The offer will run for only 24 hours between 27 and 28 October. Customers can make free and unlimited voice calls to anyone throughout the day of Diwali. Gadgets 360 also reported that the state-owned telecom operator will be launching its Bharat Fiber service in India by March 2022.

A few days ago, BSNL had announced changes to its Rs 108 prepaid plan. Users will now get 1 GB daily data and an increased validity of 28 days. Additionally, it offers unlimited voice calls to home networks as well as roaming calls, except Mumbai and Delhi circles. It also includes 500 SMS messages.

Recently, the government revealed its plan to merge BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), giving employees the option to retire voluntarily, the communications minister said on Wednesday. The two carriers have struggled to win customers at a time Reliance Industries’ telecoms’ upstart Jio and rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have rolled out 4G services and cut prices on voice and data.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

