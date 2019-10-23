Wednesday, October 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Government approves BSNL, MTNL merger; employees given voluntary retirement option

MTNL, largely present in major Indian cities, will act as a unit of BSNL until the merger is completed.


ReutersOct 23, 2019 18:52:08 IST

India plans to merge loss-making state telecom providers Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, giving employees the option to retire voluntarily, the communications minister said on Wednesday.

Government approves BSNL, MTNL merger; employees given voluntary retirement option

A woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata, India, August 24, 2017. Picture taken August 24, 2017. Image: Reuters.

The two carriers have struggled to win customers at a time Reliance Industries’ telecoms’ upstart Jio and rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have rolled out 4G services and cut prices on voice and data.

“Neither BSNL-MTNL is being closed, nor is being disinvested, nor is being hived (off) to any third party,” minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference to announce a plan to resuscitate the two companies.

“We want to make them competitive, bring in professionalism.”

MTNL, largely present in major Indian cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, will act as a unit of BSNL until the merger is completed, Prasad said. He didn’t provide a date for the merger.

BSNL had 116 million subscribers in August, according to data from India’s telecoms regulator.

New Delhi will raise 150 billion Indian rupees ($2.12 billion) via sovereign bonds to strengthen the two state-run carriers, Prasad said, adding that the government will monetise telecoms assets worth 380 billion rupees.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers



also see

NewsTracker

MTNL, BSNL employees threaten to go on nationwide strike; dues not paid for two months

Oct 10, 2019
MTNL, BSNL employees threaten to go on nationwide strike; dues not paid for two months
BSNL, MTNL to be merged; govt will put in nearly Rs 30,000 cr for revival of two state-owned telecom firms

NewsTracker

BSNL, MTNL to be merged; govt will put in nearly Rs 30,000 cr for revival of two state-owned telecom firms

Oct 23, 2019
In present anti-business climate, policy flip-flops like IUC rules change aren't ideal prescription

Trai

In present anti-business climate, policy flip-flops like IUC rules change aren't ideal prescription

Oct 10, 2019
Union Cabinet hikes MSPs for rabi crops, approves BSNL-MTNL merger, regularises unauthorised Delhi colonies: 5 key decisions taken today

NewsTracker

Union Cabinet hikes MSPs for rabi crops, approves BSNL-MTNL merger, regularises unauthorised Delhi colonies: 5 key decisions taken today

Oct 23, 2019
Jio accuses Airtel, Vodafone-Idea of illegally masking wireline as mobile numbers; asks Trai to slap penalties

NewsTracker

Jio accuses Airtel, Vodafone-Idea of illegally masking wireline as mobile numbers; asks Trai to slap penalties

Oct 17, 2019
India Mobile Congress 2019 Day 1 Highlights: 5G, IoT, and Smart Cities were the most hottest topics

India Mobile Congress 2019

India Mobile Congress 2019 Day 1 Highlights: 5G, IoT, and Smart Cities were the most hottest topics

Oct 14, 2019

science

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019