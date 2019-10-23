tech2 News Staff

Days after Reliance Jio announced the 'All in one' plans, BSNL has also announced changes to its Rs 108 prepaid plan.

As spotted by Gadgets 360, BSNL's official website in Chennai lists a promotional offer on the Rs 108 plan, per which, users will now get 1 GB daily data and an increased validity of 28 days. Additionally, it offers unlimited voice calls to home network as well as roaming calls, except Mumbai and Delhi circles. It also includes 500 SMS messages.

Originally, the Rs 108 prepaid plan was launched for a limited time and offered 90 days validity between 30 July to 27 October. The plan also offered only half a GB data per day. Reportedly, the plan's availability has now been extended till 12 December.

Also, there is some confusion on the availability of the Rs 108 prepaid plan. Apparently, according to BSNL Teleservices, the plan would only be available for new customers of the plan starting 24 October across India.

In addition to the Rs 108 plan, reportedly the Rs 1,188 prepaid plan has also been updated by BSNL, but only for users in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The updated plan's validity has been listed till 21 January 2020. The plan offers 345 days of validity, and includes 250 minutes of voice calling per day to any network in the home circle and national roaming, including Delhi and Mumbai, 5 GB data and 1,200 SMS benefits.

