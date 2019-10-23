Wednesday, October 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

BSNL now offers 1 GB daily data, 28 days validity in the Rs 108 prepaid plan

The plan will reportedly be only available for new customers of the plan starting 24 October across India.


tech2 News StaffOct 23, 2019 13:17:18 IST

Days after Reliance Jio announced the 'All in one' plans, BSNL has also announced changes to its Rs 108 prepaid plan.

As spotted by Gadgets 360BSNL's official website in Chennai lists a promotional offer on the Rs 108 plan, per which, users will now get 1 GB daily data and an increased validity of 28 days. Additionally, it offers unlimited voice calls to home network as well as roaming calls, except Mumbai and Delhi circles. It also includes 500 SMS messages.

BSNL now offers 1 GB daily data, 28 days validity in the Rs 108 prepaid plan

A woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall. Image: Reuters

Originally, the Rs 108 prepaid plan was launched for a limited time and offered 90 days validity between 30 July to 27 October. The plan also offered only half a GB data per day. Reportedly, the plan's availability has now been extended till 12 December.

Also, there is some confusion on the availability of the Rs 108 prepaid plan. Apparently, according to BSNL Teleservices, the plan would only be available for new customers of the plan starting 24 October across India.

In addition to the Rs 108 plan, reportedly the Rs 1,188 prepaid plan has also been updated by BSNL, but only for users in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The updated plan's validity has been listed till 21 January 2020. The plan offers 345 days of validity, and includes 250 minutes of voice calling per day to any network in the home circle and national roaming, including Delhi and Mumbai, 5 GB data and 1,200 SMS benefits.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

BSNL

Xiaomi, Nokia, Vivo phones to get BSNL VoLTE support, 4G will replace 3G in all circles

Oct 15, 2019
Xiaomi, Nokia, Vivo phones to get BSNL VoLTE support, 4G will replace 3G in all circles
BSNL revival plan to be in public domain within a month; employees' salary will be paid before Diwali: CMD PK Punwar

NewsTracker

BSNL revival plan to be in public domain within a month; employees' salary will be paid before Diwali: CMD PK Punwar

Oct 21, 2019
MTNL, BSNL employees threaten to go on nationwide strike; dues not paid for two months

NewsTracker

MTNL, BSNL employees threaten to go on nationwide strike; dues not paid for two months

Oct 10, 2019
Piyush Goyal dubs Abhijit Banerjee as Left-leaning; CPI(M), TMC, Congress in West Bengal slam Union minister

NewsTracker

Piyush Goyal dubs Abhijit Banerjee as Left-leaning; CPI(M), TMC, Congress in West Bengal slam Union minister

Oct 18, 2019
'Congress' NYAY was not well designed', Abhijit Banerjee tells News18: Nobel laureate speaks on economic slowdown, Modi's Ayushman Bharat

NewsTracker

'Congress' NYAY was not well designed', Abhijit Banerjee tells News18: Nobel laureate speaks on economic slowdown, Modi's Ayushman Bharat

Oct 20, 2019
Jio accuses Airtel, Vodafone-Idea of illegally masking wireline as mobile numbers; asks Trai to slap penalties

NewsTracker

Jio accuses Airtel, Vodafone-Idea of illegally masking wireline as mobile numbers; asks Trai to slap penalties

Oct 17, 2019

science

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019