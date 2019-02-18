tech2 News Staff

Wireless Bluetooth earphones have removed the hassle of unwinding the knots that we usually face with wired earphones. While these wireless earbuds being cord-free and hands-free provide mobility, the good ones are usually expensive. boAt, a well-known US-based audio company has just launched its new Airdopes 211 True Wireless earbuds at a rather pocket-friendly introductory price of Rs 2,499.

The new wireless earbuds are available for purchase on the e-retail platform Amazon. The boAt Airdopes 211 True Wireless earphones include a 45 mAh battery in each earbud and come with a portable charging case. The charging case has an additional 450 mAh battery that enables the user to easily charge the earbuds on the go. The wireless earbuds are claimed to deliver 2.5 hours of playback time on a single charge. The charging case is stated to charge up the earbuds up to three times.

The case comes with a micro-USB port and includes a light that indicates the charging level. The Airdopes 211 True Wireless earbuds have support for Bluetooth v4.1 and A2DP profile. It comes with IPX4 rating for dust and splash resistance. There are capacitive buttons on the side of each earbud that allows for control of volume and playback. The earphones feature 8 mm dynamic drivers with a frequency of response range of 20-20,000 Hz and a sensitivity of 93 dB. It is worth mentioning that the new BoAt wireless earbuds are currently listed on Amazon at an offer price of Rs 2,299.

The wireless earphones trend are gaining popularity in India. HMD Global, Nokia’s affiliate recently launched the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds at a price of Rs 9,999. The earbuds offer up to 4 hours of play time and support Bluetooth v5.0.

