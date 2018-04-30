boAt, a brand well-known for its budget audio offerings, brings triple driver earphones to the market. Triple drivers, a design where three separate drivers are used in one tiny earpiece, are usually limited to high-end headsets.

How do the boAt Nirvanaa Tres Triple Drivers perform in the budget segment? We find out.

Build and Design: 6.0/10

The boAt Nirvanaa Tres Triple Drivers earphones have a unique look to them and premium-esque styling.

Everything from the marketing to the well-made packaging and especially the earphones look premium (at first glance). While I give kudos to the boAt team on achieving this in a budget set, the “budget-ness” begins to show itself eventually (more of that in the Performance section).

Being a “triple driver” set, you get two 6 mm drivers plus an additional balanced armature driver in each earphone with a frequency range of 20 Hz-40 kHz. Whether all this tech thrown in makes a difference in a set this cheap is something we have to still find out.

The earphones comes with a regular 3-button control unit to take calls, make volume adjustments and controlling music. The buttons respond well and are easy to operate by just tactile feel without looking at them.

The earphone comes with a little more than just the essentials. You get a nicely-designed pouch, three pairs of ear tips and a velcro strip to secure the earphones.

Performance: 5.0/10

The boAt Nirvanaa Tres Triple Drivers were tested with an Android phone and FiiO Q1 DAC amp on a Windows PC.

The earphones are evenly balanced. When you hear it at first, it sounds rather lacklustre in sound, the word “boring” comes to mind. Having said that, it is a good thing that the earphone doesn’t modify the sound unnaturally. And yet at the same time, I personally felt I needed to add a little oomph to my music, I had to up the bass and highs a bit to make the music come alive.

What does stand out is that the earphones are typically decent but not very good. Yes, the sound is quite nice for a budget earphone set, however, this is not the kind of sound I expect from a triple driver class of earphones. What is surprising is that the earphones start to distort if the bass is pushed to just +5 db and above. Not a good sign. This means that if the bass is what you want (which these earphones lack), you’ll have to put up with the distortion too.

Call Quality: 7/10

No complaints here, the earphone mic performed as expected without distortion. The person on the opposite end could hear clearly.

Verdict:

The boAt Nirvanaa Tres Triple Drivers are a mixed bag at Rs 3,000 (street price). What boAt has done is taken a strict budget and built “Triple driver” earphones around it. What you get are decent budget earphones that include the bragging rights that the "triple driver" tag entails.

These are not bad earphones by any means, but they aren’t particularly good either. If you’d prefer better sound for around the same price range but without the “Triple driver” tag to it. 1MORE Single Driver In-Ear Headphone (1M301) comes to mind.

If you truly want good triple driver driven sound and all its advantages, FiiQ F9 and 1More Triple driver are worth looking into, albeit at a higher price tag.