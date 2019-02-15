Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds with IPX4 splash resistance launched at Rs 9,999

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds feature black cylindrical design, offer up to 3.5 hours of use time

tech2 News Staff Feb 15, 2019 21:22:08 IST

HMD Global, the company that revived the Nokia brand is expanding its audio portfolio in India. The Finnish company has launched the Nokia True Wireless Buds, its new range of Nokia-branded earphones that they launched last year.

Nokia TrueWireless Earbuds are available for purchase via offline stores.

Nokia TrueWireless Earbuds are available for purchase via offline stores.

Following in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung, Nokia is the latest brand to join the wireless earphones suite. The new Nokia True Wireless Earbuds will be available for a price of Rs 9,999. The earphones will be available for purchase via offline stores. Notably, HMD Global’s Head of Social Media recently announced that the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds have received an iFDesign Award this year 2019.

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds feature a classy all-black cylindrical design. The charging case that can charge up the wireless earbuds up to three times. The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds are claimed to provide up to 3.5 hours of playback and 4 hrs of talk time on a single charge. The lightweight wireless earbuds come in a single black variant.

As per the product description listed on Nokia’s website, the earphones, when the case is fully charged, can provide up to 14 hours of playback time and 16 hours of talk time. The True Wireless Earbuds can offer up to 70 hours of standby time. The earphones have an IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating (they're not waterproof) and come with a push-button spring release system. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 and includes an LED charge indicator and a USB-C port on the charging case.

To recall, the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds were launched alongside the Nokia 7.1, the first smartphone from the company that came with PureDisplay screen technology.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

also see

Pixelworks

Nokia 9 PureView may feature PureDisplay technology thanks to partnership with Pixelworks

Feb 01, 2019

Nokia 9

Leaked Nokia 9 PureView renders show penta-camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor

Feb 07, 2019

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 in 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant announced at Rs 29,999

Feb 02, 2019

Nokia

Nokia sends out invites for Mobile World Congress 2019, expected to unveil Nokia 9

Feb 02, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView leaked live image surfaces online ahead of 24 February launch

Feb 09, 2019

Flipkart Super Value Week sale

Flipkart Super Value Week sale: Deals and discounts on Nokia 6.1 Plus, Google Pixel 2 XL and more

Feb 06, 2019

science

Childhood Cancer

International Childhood Cancer Day: All you need to know about indicators and diagnosis

Feb 15, 2019

Energy

Energy demand around the world to soar 33 percent by 2040: BP forecast

Feb 15, 2019

Measles

WHO warns of measles making a comeback with cases of the infection rising

Feb 15, 2019

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019