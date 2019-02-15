tech2 News Staff

HMD Global, the company that revived the Nokia brand is expanding its audio portfolio in India. The Finnish company has launched the Nokia True Wireless Buds, its new range of Nokia-branded earphones that they launched last year.

Following in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung, Nokia is the latest brand to join the wireless earphones suite. The new Nokia True Wireless Earbuds will be available for a price of Rs 9,999. The earphones will be available for purchase via offline stores. Notably, HMD Global’s Head of Social Media recently announced that the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds have received an iFDesign Award this year 2019.

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds feature a classy all-black cylindrical design. The charging case that can charge up the wireless earbuds up to three times. The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds are claimed to provide up to 3.5 hours of playback and 4 hrs of talk time on a single charge. The lightweight wireless earbuds come in a single black variant.

It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Nokia True Wireless Earbuds have been honored with the iFDesign Award 2019! #ExpectMore #Nokiamobile

Check it out here - https://t.co/GzmylxoQEc. pic.twitter.com/Hu8cvy4kpA — Edoardo Cassina (@ecassina) February 14, 2019

As per the product description listed on Nokia’s website, the earphones, when the case is fully charged, can provide up to 14 hours of playback time and 16 hours of talk time. The True Wireless Earbuds can offer up to 70 hours of standby time. The earphones have an IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating (they're not waterproof) and come with a push-button spring release system. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 and includes an LED charge indicator and a USB-C port on the charging case.

To recall, the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds were launched alongside the Nokia 7.1, the first smartphone from the company that came with PureDisplay screen technology.

