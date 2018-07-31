Tuesday, July 31, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 31 July, 2018 20:42 IST

BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X sans QWERTY keypad, to launch in India on 2 August

The two rumoured BlackBerry phones will come with a tall screen, however, will skip the famous notch.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd is launching a new BlackBerry smartphone in the Indian market on 2 August. The news about the launch was confirmed thanks to a media invite sent out by the company for an event scheduled by the smartphone brand on 2 August.

As per reports, the smartphone that is to launch is the much-rumoured BlackBerry Ghost, which will come to the market as the BlackBerry Evolve. There are also rumours that the BlackBerry device will be accompanied with another smartphone called the Evolve X.

The so-called BlackBerry Ghost, or as it will be called the Evolve, has been in the rumour mill  for long and has leaked out several times as well. While the company has never stepped forward to officially announce any of this, a bunch of specifications and features about the device have surfaced online.

From what we know so far, the BlackBerry Evolve will skip on the iconic keypad. It has also been leaked that the upcoming device will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery. The device is also rumoured to come with a dual-camera setup, along with support for optical zoom.

An earlier leak this year suggested a design with a metal frame on the new BlackBerry smartphone, with a tall screen sans the famous notch.

In addition to that, a report by Hindustan Times claimed that the smartphones may also come with BlackBerry’s own security solution, DTEK for improved privacy levels of communication channels and data transfers.

