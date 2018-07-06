Back in February popular tipster, Evan Blass leaked an image of a premium BlackBerry smartphone, touted as the 'Ghost'. The smartphone which is said to be an offering exclusive to the Indian market is now being rumoured to pack a large battery inside it.

Evan Blass, who was again the source of the leak. took to Twitter stating that while there's not a lot of information available yet on the BlackBerry Ghost, it will pack a 4,000 mAh battery.

While this may sound like a lot, a battery this large would be among the largest in the premium smartphone segment.

One more Ghost tidbit: it's got a 4,000mAh battery, which would be one of the largest in a flagship-class device. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 5, 2018

Blass also mentions that the flagship smartphone will pack a dual-camera setup on the back with optical zoom and enhancements for better low-light performance. The Ghost is expected to launch sometime this summer, which means that we're not too far from seeing it being officially revealed.

According to a previous report, the BlackBerry Ghost will sport a bezel-less design and will be available in a full black colour scheme. We're yet to learn whether BlackBerry will be trying to come up with a bezel-less edge-to-edge design or stick to a more standard approach.

BlackBerry might also not include its iconic keyboard if leaked images are anything to go by.