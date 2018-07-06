Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 06 July, 2018 16:21 IST

BlackBerry Ghost to arrive in India this summer sporting a 4,000 mAh battery

The BlackBerry Ghost may not sport the company's iconic keyboard if images are anything to go by.

Back in February popular tipster, Evan Blass leaked an image of a premium BlackBerry smartphone, touted as the 'Ghost'. The smartphone which is said to be an offering exclusive to the Indian market is now being rumoured to pack a large battery inside it.

The BlackBerry Motion. Image: BlackBerry

The BlackBerry Motion. Image: BlackBerry

Evan Blass, who was again the source of the leak. took to Twitter stating that while there's not a lot of information available yet on the BlackBerry Ghost, it will pack a 4,000 mAh battery.

While this may sound like a lot, a battery this large would be among the largest in the premium smartphone segment.

Blass also mentions that the flagship smartphone will pack a dual-camera setup on the back with optical zoom and enhancements for better low-light performance. The Ghost is expected to launch sometime this summer, which means that we're not too far from seeing it being officially revealed.

According to a previous report, the BlackBerry Ghost will sport a bezel-less design and will be available in a full black colour scheme. We're yet to learn whether BlackBerry will be trying to come up with a bezel-less edge-to-edge design or stick to a more standard approach.

BlackBerry might also not include its iconic keyboard if leaked images are anything to go by.

tags


latest videos

Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

also see

Android Oreo

Blackberry KEYOne users could start receiving an Android Oreo update soon

Jun 25, 2018

Tragedy

Smartphone explosion results in tragic death of Cradle Fund CEO Nazim Hassan

Jun 22, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018