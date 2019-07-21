tech2 News Staff

Nubia announced an upgraded version of the Red Magic 3 smartphone with the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and Asus also has officially said that the ROG Phone 2 will come with the same chipset. Xiaomi-backed Black Shark is going to follow the same route with the Black Shark 2 smartphone.

The company, which only recently announced the device in India, could most likely announce the Black Shark 2 Pro with the new and powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. A device has been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench running on Snapdragon 855 Plus and it has the codename "blackshark DLT-A0".

Apart from the SoC, the phone is also running on Android 9.0 Pie and is seen to have 12 GB. In terms of scores, the device has a single-core score of 3623 and multi-core score of 11367, which is in line with the ROG Phone 2's scores although the Black Shark 2 Pro has a slightly higher score.

The device first came into light when it was certified by China’s communication commission which stated that the device will come with a 27W fast charging mechanism. Reports indicate that the Black Shark 2 Pro launch could be on 30 July in China.

