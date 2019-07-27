Saturday, July 27, 2019Back to
Black Shark 2 Pro could reportedly come with up to 512 GB of internal storage

The upcoming version of the Black Shark 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus


tech2 News StaffJul 27, 2019 14:11:18 IST

Xiaomi’s gaming brand Black Shark is preparing to launch its next gaming smartphone. While the Black Shark 2 was announced in India a few months back, the company is already planning to release an upgraded version. The Black Shark 2 Pro is going to be announced in China on 30 July and it’s being reported that it could pack up to 512 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2.

The news comes from MySmartPrice and they claim that the upcoming smartphone will also come in three colour variants including Black, Blue, and Ice Shade. Based on a Geekbench listing, the smartphone will be running on the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset that has been overclocked to give a 4 percent boost in the CPU clock and a 15 percent increase in the GPU clock speed. Essentially, the SoC should be able to deliver better gaming performance than the Snapdragon 855.

It’s also reported that the Black Shark 2 Pro will be available in three RAM and storage configurations including 12 GB + 128 GB, 12 GB + 256 GB, and 12 GB + 512 GB. The device will be running on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and it will support 27 W fast-charging. Nothing else is confirmed or speculated about the specifications. We’ll get to know when the phone launches in China on 30 July.

