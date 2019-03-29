Ameya Dalvi

Just a couple of years ago, buying a decent smart TV under Rs 20,000 was unimaginable. Cut to the present, and you have a tough time choosing the right one from the dozens of options available. There is no clear winner either, given the various factors people look forward to on a TV. Some prefer out and out picture quality, some want the largest screen available in their budget, some even give a high weightage to sound output, while others simply want tons of features and connectivity options. Keeping all these factors in mind, we have put together this list of the best TVs you can currently buy in this budget in India.

Best 32-inch Smart TVs under Rs 20,000

Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO (32-inch): Rs 12,999

Let’s start with Xiaomi’s latest addition to their 32-inch range, Mi TV 4A Pro. This is an Android certified TV and runs the stock version of Android Oreo 8.1 for TV. Unlike the previous generations of Mi TV, the Android launcher is the default launcher while the company’s Patchwall UI is optional. It also has Chromecast built-in to cast videos from supported apps directly to the TV. It comes with a voice-enabled remote for voice search on Google apps.

The Mi TV 4A Pro is powered by an Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage for installing more apps. Connectivity options are plenty here with 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports, a bunch of audio input/output ports to name a few. Sound output stands at 20 W RMS. One thing lacking here is support for Netflix. If you are majorly into Netflix, you will either need to skip this or plug in an Amazon Fire TV Stick. You would need that for watching Amazon Prime Videos too as none of the certified Android TVs have an app for it yet. Despite the shortcomings, the Mi TV 4A Pro offers excellent value for money.

iFFalcon 32F2A Certified Android 32-inch Smart TV: Rs 12,499

If you want all the goodness of the Mi TV 4A Pro along with support for Netflix out of the box, the iFFalcon 32F2A is the one you should strongly consider in this budget. This TV from TCL’s sub-brand is by far the cheapest Google-certified Android TV in the Indian market currently. You get Android Oreo with stock user interface along with pre-installed Google apps. But most importantly, it is Netflix compliant. So much so that you have shortcuts on the bundled remote controls (one of which is voice enabled) to trigger the app.

This iFFalcon TV has a 32-inch HD panel with Direct LED backlighting. Connectivity options are fewer than the Xiaomi though. You get 2x HDMI ports, 1x USB port, 1x A/V in and a headphone out. Interestingly, the company has also provided an optical audio out, something you do not get in this budget. It is powered by a quad-core processor and comes with 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. Sound output is rated at 16 W RMS but feels much louder than most TVs rated at 20 W RMS. You can read the in-depth review here.

Blaupunkt BLA32AS460 32-inch Smart TV: Rs 15,999

If the sound output is one of your top priorities, this Blaupunkt TV is by far the best option for you in this budget. The 30 W RMS built-in speakers do a decent job, but what steals the show is the bundled soundbar that takes the audio experience to an altogether different level. The 60 W RMS soundbar is not just loud but delivers a solid punch when it comes to bass and midrange too. And it does that without a subwoofer. The soundbar is also Bluetooth-enabled and can be used as a separate Bluetooth speaker without switching the TV on.

The Blaupunkt BLA32AS460 is powered by a Cortex-A53 quad-core processor clocked at 1.5 GHz with Mali-450 penta-core graphics chip running at 750 MHz. It has 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage for installing more apps. Though this is not an Android certified TV, the app support is pretty good on this one and it can run the big three online services — Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, among others. No complaints about the connectivity options either with 3x HDMI and 2x USB ports taking care of most of your needs, along with a couple of A/V in ports and a bunch of audio out options.

All the 32-inch TVs listed above have a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. If you are interested in a Full HD panel in this budget (and why wouldn’t you be), here are your options.

Best 40-inch Smart TVs under Rs 20,000

iFFalcon 40F2A Certified Android 40-inch Smart TV: Rs 19,999

The iFFalcon 40F2A is a 40-inch variant of iFFalcon 32F2A TV listed above. This certified Android TV comes with a Full HD panel with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and the audio output is rated at 20W RMS. Rest of the features and specifications are exactly the same as its 32-inch variant. I would have loved to see an extra HDMI and USB port here but you will have to make do with two and one respectively.

Thomson B9 Pro 40-inch Full HD Smart TV: Rs 18,999

Thomson re-entered the Indian market last year with their B9 series of TVs which were below par in my opinion. Then came their B9 Pro series which marked not just a change in UI but a huge improvement in terms of picture quality too, over its predecessor. The 40-inch Thomson B9 Pro is a good all-round Full HD TV in this budget. Based on an older version of Android OS, the TV offers a bunch of useful apps for media consumption and accessing the internet. You can download several more or even side-load them from APK files. The TV is quite friendly on that front.

The company claims to use a Samsung panel on this model. The Thomson B9 Pro comes with a generous sprinkling of connectivity options like 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports and a bunch of audio input/output ports. The TV can easily play 4K videos (scaled to Full HD) through the USB port along with most popular audio and video file formats and codecs.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.