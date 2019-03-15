Friday, March 15, 2019 Back to
Thomson launches first 40-inch 4K smart TV in India, priced at Rs 20,999

The smart TV will be available for purchase starting 16 March at 12.00 am.

tech2 News Staff Mar 15, 2019 15:53:33 IST

French consumer brand, Thomson, which re-entered the Indian market just last year, has launched India's first 40-inch 4K smart TV. It is priced at Rs 20,999 and will be available for purchase starting 16 March at 12 am on Flipkart.

The Thomson 4K smart TV, of course, comes with support for YouTube 4K videos. It will come bundled with six pre-loaded apps, and a TV Assistant.

Thomson 4K TV

The TV runs Android 7.1 operating system and features a 4K display panel manufactured by Samsung. It also features an Easy Share feature, that will enable you to cast content from your mobile, laptop or tablet to the TV.

In terms of content, the smart TV comes bundled with trending music, movie and tv show video. There will be  Netflix and Amazon Prime Video both available on the television, in addition to which it will have more content in 18 different languages.

