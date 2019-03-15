tech2 News Staff

French consumer brand, Thomson, which re-entered the Indian market just last year, has launched India's first 40-inch 4K smart TV. It is priced at Rs 20,999 and will be available for purchase starting 16 March at 12 am on Flipkart.

The Thomson 4K smart TV, of course, comes with support for YouTube 4K videos. It will come bundled with six pre-loaded apps, and a TV Assistant.

The TV runs Android 7.1 operating system and features a 4K display panel manufactured by Samsung. It also features an Easy Share feature, that will enable you to cast content from your mobile, laptop or tablet to the TV.

In terms of content, the smart TV comes bundled with trending music, movie and tv show video. There will be Netflix and Amazon Prime Video both available on the television, in addition to which it will have more content in 18 different languages.

