Wednesday, December 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Australian law expected to give authorities the power to spy on messages on WhatsApp and Telegram

The proposed laws could force companies to remove electronic protections, assist government agencies in accessing material from a suspect's device

Indo-Asian News Service Dec 05, 2018 14:12 PM IST

Australia is mulling a strict law that gives enforcement agencies power to track messages on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram that offer end-to-end encryption and also to force users to open their smartphones when demanded, a media report said.

The controversial encryption bill comes at a time amid allegations of encrypted platforms facilitating the spread of rumours, hate speech and even criminal activities like child trafficking and drugs businesses.

Representational Image. Image: Reuters

Representational Image. Image: Reuters

In countries like India messages circulated in WhatsApp have been linked to several lynching cases, forcing the government to ask platform to take suitable preventive action.

But the new Australia bill also raises privacy concerns as under the proposed legislation, the Australian government agencies could compel companies to build spyware.

The proposed laws could force companies to remove electronic protections, assist government agencies in accessing material from a suspect's device, and in getting technical information such as design specifications to help in an investigation, News.com.au reported on Wednesday.

Critics have slammed the bill for being broad in scope, vague and potentially damaging to the security of the global digital economy, the report said, adding that a Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security has been scrutinising the bill.

The laws will help security agencies nab terrorists, child sex offenders and other serious criminals, Australia's Attorney-General Christian Porter was quoted as saying.

About 95 per cent of people currently being surveilled by security agencies are using encrypted messages, he added.

The spying powers are limited to only "serious offences" such as preventing terrorism and tackling organised crime in Australia, Daily Mail reported.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

also see

WhatsApp Stickers

Sticker apps using the same UI as WhatsApp to be deleted from Apple App Store

Nov 21, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp names former Ezetap CEO Abhijit Bose as India head, to join in early 2019

Nov 21, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon rollout consecutive voice messages, group call shortcut

Nov 30, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp chief business officer Neeraj Arora resigns from his post

Nov 27, 2018

Facebook

US rights groups seek secret documents describing Facebook's encryption case

Nov 29, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp launches its first-ever TV campaign in India to combat fake news

Dec 03, 2018

science

Water Scarcity

Two-third of the world, much of India to face water scarcity, stress by 2025: Expert

Dec 05, 2018

India eyes deep-dive to the ocean floor to mine minerals, give economy a boost

Dec 05, 2018

HySIS first images

ISRO's HySIS earth observation satellite sends back first aerial pictures of Gujarat

Dec 05, 2018

Climate Finance

Ambitious climate finance targets will give Paris Agreement momentum: Indian study

Dec 05, 2018