Friday, July 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Agence France-Presse 20 July, 2018 09:39 IST

WhatsApp lynchings: Govt may sue the platform if it does not tackle fake news

WhatsApp could be in trouble if it does not take further steps to tackle the spread of fake news.

WhatsApp could face legal action in India if it does not take further steps to tackle the spread of false rumours, the government said 19 July, in fresh criticism of the platform over a spate of lynchings.

More than 20 people have been killed by mobs in the past two months across the country after being accused of child kidnapping and other crimes in viral messages circulated on WhatsApp.

Under pressure from authorities to end the spread of "fake news", the hugely popular smartphone service has introduced new features to help users identify messages that have been forwarded.

A photo illustration shows a chain and a padlock in front of a displayed Whatsapp logo January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration - RC13711464B0

A photo illustration shows a chain and a padlock in front of a displayed Whatsapp logo. Image: Reuters

But in a strongly worded statement released 19 July, India's information technology ministry said the action taken was not enough.

"Rampant circulation of irresponsible messages in large volumes on their platform have not been addressed adequately by WhatsApp," it said.

"When rumours and fake news get propagated by mischief-mongers, the medium used for such propagation cannot evade responsibility and accountability.

"If (WhatsApp) remain, mute spectators, they are liable to be treated as abettors and thereafter face consequent legal action."

WhatsApp has also bought full-page adverts in Indian newspapers with tips on how to spot misinformation.

But the platform has refused to snoop on user content to help authorities crack down on the issue, citing privacy protection.

In its statement, the ministry called on WhatsApp to enable the "traceability" of provocative or inflammatory messages when an official request is made.

India's Supreme Court earlier this week asked the government to enact a new law to stem what it called "horrendous acts" of lynching and punish offenders.

Lynchings based on misjudgement or malicious information are not a new phenomenon in India. But the spread of smartphones and internet access in the country's poorest and most isolated areas has exacerbated the problem.

An engineer was killed in a mob attack last week in the southern state of Karnataka, while five people were lynched in neighbouring Maharashtra on July 1.

The government had taken WhatsApp to task earlier this month for the "irresponsible and explosive messages" being shared among its 200 million Indian users, the company's largest market.

In response to that criticism, WhatsApp said it was "horrified" by the violence and announced changes that it said would reduce the spread of unwanted messages.

tags


latest videos

Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

also see

WhatsApp Forwarding

WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to 5 groups or chats at the same time

Jul 20, 2018

Fake News

WhatsApp begins testing 'suspicious link detection' feature to tackle fake news

Jul 06, 2018

WhatsApp

Blaming WhatsApp for deaths due to lynchings has shielded govt accountability

Jul 10, 2018

misinformation

WhatsApp rolls out new 'Forwarded' label to tackle misinformation globally

Jul 11, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolls out newspaper ads with tips for users to fight false information

Jul 10, 2018

TheySaidIt

J&K's Kishtwar orders WhatsApp group admins to register forums to fight fake news; activists unconvinced

Jul 10, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018