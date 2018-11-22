tech2 News Staff

Asus has officially declared the launch date of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2. It is set to be unveiled in Indonesia on 11 December.

Asus has tweeted out the launch details and has also mentioned that the upcoming M2 phone is the 'Real Pro' smartphone.

The tweet also includes a render of the smartphone revealing the top. The phone is seen to have a tub-shaped notch in the front.

Banyak yang hadir dengan label nama "Pro", namun apa beneran Pro? Bagaimana ketahanan baterainya? Layarnya kuat? Lalu kameranya kece? Dan bagaimana performa prosesornya? Tunggu kehadiranya 11.12.2018!#ZenFoneMaxProM2ID #FreedoM2Play #LebihMendingZenFone #NextGenerationGaming pic.twitter.com/46Kod919Xu — ASUS Indonesia (@ASUS_Indonesia) November 21, 2018

A render of what appears to be the back of the phone is also seen in the tweet. We can only see two camera sensor on the back, but there's a hint at what could be a third camera or flash unit. According to previous rumours, the phone is said to be equipped with a triple-camera setup.

Also, the back side of the device seems to be glossy.

According to a report in Gizmo China, the Wi-Fi and battery icon are stock icons, and they presume that the phone will run a near-stock version of Android.

Also, the report further states that Roland Quandt had recently revealed that the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 features a 6-inch Full HD+ display.

The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 and it is expected to sport a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

The handset may come out in two storage variants — 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM — with 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage respectively. The configuration of the rear camera is still under wraps, but the front camera is rumoured to be a single 13 MP unit.