tech2 News Staff 14 November, 2018 10:00 IST

ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M2 featuring triple-camera setup expected to launch soon

ZenFone Max Pro M2 is expected to arrive with a notched display and a large battery.

Asus launched the ZenFone Max Pro M2 in April this year, and has claimed that about 1 million units of the device have been sold. It is also no news that its successors, the Zenfone Max M2 and the Zenfone Max Pro M2, are currently in the making.

Both phones were recently certified by the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) in Russia, though there wasn't much to be revealed in the listing. However, now the popular tipster Roland Quandt has tweeted that the upcoming ZenFone Max Pro M2 could come with a triple-rear camera setup and that it was going to be launched soon.

There is not much known about the device in terms of specifications, but the ECC certification from last month did give away the model numbers of both phones.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

As per the listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, the Zenfone Max M2 come with a model number which reads ZB633KL, while the Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets a model number which reads ZB631KL.

It also mentions that both phones will arrive with "Android version 8," that is, Android Oreo, out of the box. On the other hand, both phones are expected to arrive with a notched display and a large battery along with a focus on the camera.

