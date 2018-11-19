Monday, November 19, 2018 Back to
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 renders popup showing a notch and thin bezels

What is interesting to see here is that the render of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 shows a notch.

tech2 News Staff Nov 19, 2018 08:17 AM IST

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which was launched a while back in June of this year, was perhaps the real competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone. Banking on the success of the first device, rumours have it that Asus will be launching a successor to the device very soon. Thanks to XDA-Developers, we have possible renders of the device.

As per the report, a smartphone from Asus with a model name of ASUS_X01BD_1 has been published to the Google Play Console’s device catalog. It is believed that this is the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and this catalog also mentions the specifications which match up with what famous tipster Roland Quandt had revealed a while back.

What is interesting to see here is that the render shows the phone as having a notch on the top which makes sense seeing the current design language of the phone. The phone will also have the stock Android experience as seen on the previous phone.

In terms of hardware, it is being guessed that the Max Pro M1 will come with a Snapdragon 660 chipset along with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants. Software wise the phone is expected to launch with Android 8.1 Oreo even though it has been some time since Android Pie has been announced. We shall know more about the device in the coming days or weeks and we shall update you with the latest accordingly.

