tech2 News Staff

After updating the Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone 5Z a few weeks ago, Asus is now rolling out the FOTA update to its new Zenfone Max Pro M2 as well. The update will be part of the build version number IN-15.2016.1811.177.

Per the update's changelog, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 will see some camera improvements along with optimisation of the device's audio performance. The update will also improve the fingerprint and touch firmware on the smartphone, along with improvements to the device's display edge.

In addition to that, the update is accompanied with the Android security patch to November 2018. Though, it is weird that the phone did not get the latest December 2018 Android security patch instead, since the January 2019 security patch is now just days away from launch.

Asus is most likely rolling out the update is a phased manner. This means, you may or may not instantly see the update on your Max Pro M2. But by the end of this week, most users of this smartphone will get the update.

To install the update, you can either wait for the automatic notification, or you could manually head to Settings>Software Update> Update phone manually. For the rest, patience is key.

You can read our Max Pro M2 review here.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 specifications and features

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 features a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus display boasting a notch and a screen to body ratio of 90 percent. The phone's screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 6.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset which comes paired with an Adreno 512 GPU.

Coming to the storage and RAM options, the base variant comes with 3 GB of RAM coupled with 32 GB of internal storage, and a second with 4 GB of RAM coupled with 64 GB of internal storage, and a third with 6 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. We got the 4 GB RAM model for testing.

The phone also comes with a microSD card slot which can be used to expand the storage of the device to up to 512 GB. People buying the device get 100 GB free Google Drive storage for 1 year which is an additional bonus.

For optics, the Max Pro M2 uses a 12 MP Sony IMX486 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and an equivalent focal length of 27 mm; along with a 5 MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The front camera, on the other hand, is a 13 MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0.

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 runs Asus' Zen UI built on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery. The company has confirmed that the device will receive Android 9 Pie in January 2019.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi direct, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLO, BDS, GAL, and QZSS; there are three slots, two for SIM-cards and one for a microSD memory card. The range of sensors on the device includes the accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, light sensor.

There is a micro USB slot, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor at the back. There's also a software-enabled face-unlock feature.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 price

The base variant of the Zenfone Max Pro M2, which comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage, is priced at Rs 12,999, while the 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants are each priced at Rs 14,999 and 16,999, respectively.

