tech2 News Staff

Asus today announced that its flagship smartphone, the ZenFone 5Z is expected to receive the Android 9.0 Pie system update within the next two months.

Asus hasn't delved into details but has stated that the new system update brings several new features, including a pop-up volume bar and a new Magnifier feature for easier text copying.

The Taiwanese company in a statement mentions that the new software update will be distributed automatically via an OTA update by the end of January.

The ZenFone 5Z, which features a 6.2-inch SuperIPS FHD+ display, was launched back in June at Rs 29,999. It is now available on Flipkart for Rs 24,999.

That's quite good value considering the phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and comes with at least 6 GB of RAM. The Zenfone 5Z also has dual 5-magnet speakers that put out stereo sound powered by dual NXP amplifiers.

In terms of optics, it sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP camera. Up front is an 8 MP sensor. Fueling the 5Z is a 3,300 mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's QuickCharge 3.0.

