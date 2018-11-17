tech2 News Staff

Asus has announced an update for the 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM variants of the Zenfone Max Pro M1, which will bring electronic image stabilisation video support and live wallpapers. The same update for the 6 GB RAM variant of the device was rolled out last month in October.

The update is still being released in phases and may take a few days to reach all the users. You could still check for the update manually by heading to your phone's Settings> Software Update> Update manually. In case you have received the update, you are recommended to install it on Wi-FI, with your phone plugged to charge, or with up to 80 percent battery.

You can read our Zenfone Max Pro M1 review here.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 specifications, features and price

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes in three variants, with the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant priced at Rs 10,999, the 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage model priced at Rs 12,999, and the highest 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant at Rs 14,999.

In terms of specifications, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a 5.99-inch Full View Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 636 chipset which is backed by 3,4, and 6 GB of RAM along with 32 and 64 GB of storage.

In the camera department, the phone has a dual-camera setup featuring a 13 MP sensor and a 5 MP one. The front camera is an 8 MP unit. The entire setup is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charging.