The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has just about gone on sale and it already has received a major update. As a matter of fact, the phone, which was launched as part of a partnership between Flipkart and Asus, was up for pre-order yesterday and immediately went out of stock.

The major takeaway from this new update includes a new face recognition feature for unlocking your device. There are also various improvements in the battery and camera departments. Apart from that, there have been updates for the fingerprint scanner, gyroscope and audio quality along with the new Android security patch for April 2018.

The new update has a size of 1.3 GB, so it can be said that this is a major software overhaul. In terms of optics, the phone has received updates of colour correction, an HDR Algorithm, low light photography among others. The update also says that it has improved the speed of the fingerprint scanner.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, which includes an Adreno 509 GPU.

The phone has been launched in three variants which are 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage for Rs 10,999, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 12,999 and finally, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 14,999. In terms of software, the phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.