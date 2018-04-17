Flipkart has announced a partnership with Taiwanese electronics giant Asus as part of its ‘big’ announcement today. Flipkart has also announced that it will start selling the Asus ZenFone Max Pro as part of this partnership with Asus.

Flipkart says that it plans to be part of at least 40 percent of the smartphone market, both offline and online, by 2020 and also add 100 million smartphone users to the country. Flipkart said that this new partnership with Asus will be the stepping stone to achieve this dream.

The e-commerce giant also said that it was the number one smartphone retailer in the country claiming that 1 in 4 smartphones bought are from Flipkart.

Asus CEO Jerry Shen said that the company aims to get more insights into the Flipkart partnership with regards to the Indian consumers so they can deliver more optimal products. "We strongly believe this collaboration will provide both companies better opportunity to provide delightful propositions to Indian consumers," said Shen.

As of now, there are no details about the ZenFone Max Pro smartphone, however, it is being speculated to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset. To recall, the 636 chipset has only been used in one phone before and that is the Redmi Note 5 Pro.