The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which was launched as part of a partnership between Asus and Flipkart, will be available for pre-order today. The phone has been priced at Rs 10,999 which puts it in direct competition with the Redmi Note 5.

You can pre-order the device exclusively on Flipkart from 12 PM onwards. No date has been provided as to when the phone will start selling, however, it should be out soon enough.

Coming to the specs of the device, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, which includes an Adreno 509 GPU.

The phone has been launched in three variants which are 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage for Rs 10,999, a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 12,999 and finally, a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 14,999. In terms of software, the phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo.

In the camera department, the phone has a dual-camera setup featuring a 13 MP sensor and a 5 MP one. The front camera is an 8 MP unit. There is also a rear placed fingerprint sensor just above the Asus logo.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has dual-SIM slots, at least one of which supports 4G VoLTE. Thankfully, you get three slots, so you can use two SIM cards as well as a microSD card. The entire setup is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charging. The phone will be coming in two colours of Deepsea Black and Gray.