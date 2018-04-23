Taiwanese smartphone maker ASUS is going to launch the ZenFone Max Pro smartphone in India soon. Leaks and rumours have pointed to the fact that the phone will be known as the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) and it will be the first in a new series of smartphone from ASUS.

As reported earlier, the device should come with the Snapdragon 636 SoC, which was last seen on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Along with this, it is believed that the phone will have 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage and also a big battery. The images leaked have shown a full-screen 18:9 display along with dual-cameras, which are vertically aligned on the back. There a fingerprint sensor on the back just above the ASUS logo.

We can expect the phone to launch in two colours, Blue and Silver. Nothing is known about the price, but judging from the fact that there is a Snapdragon 636 SoC, the phone could have a mid-range price tag between Rs 13,000 to Rs 18,000.