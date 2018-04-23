Taiwanese smartphone maker ASUS is going to launch the ZenFone Max Pro smartphone in India soon. Leaks and rumours have pointed to the fact that the phone will be known as the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) and it will be the first in a new series of smartphone from ASUS.
As reported earlier, the device should come with the Snapdragon 636 SoC, which was last seen on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Along with this, it is believed that the phone will have 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage and also a big battery. The images leaked have shown a full-screen 18:9 display along with dual-cameras, which are vertically aligned on the back. There a fingerprint sensor on the back just above the ASUS logo.
We can expect the phone to launch in two colours, Blue and Silver. Nothing is known about the price, but judging from the fact that there is a Snapdragon 636 SoC, the phone could have a mid-range price tag between Rs 13,000 to Rs 18,000.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
The SD 636 is built on the 14 nm technology and has the octa-core Kryo 260 which has been clocked to 1.8 GHz. The 636 has the Adreno 509 GPU for graphics handling.
The ZenFone Max Pro M1 performance
The phone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. The last time we saw it was on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.
Andrew has come on stage to explain about the phone's camera.
Andrew has been travelling extensively in Old Delhi and Mumbai to take the very first photos with the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1. The photos shot on the phone has been able to recreate colour accuracy and exposure correctly he says.
What can we expect from the ZenFone Max Pro M1?
Leaks have specified that the phone could come with the very capable Snapdragon 636 SoC. Also, the phone is expected to feature a dual-camera setup. For more details on the leaks, you can refer to the link below.
Read more.
Here's where to watch the ASUS ZenFone Max launch
If you want to catch all the action of the launch event then you can check out the YouTube's video of the live stream that is likely to start around 12:30 noon. The other option to catch the event is to visit Asus India’s Facebook page or the landing pages of the launch event on Flipkart.
Read more
13:42 (IST)
Thank You for joining us for this launch event of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. Be sure to tune in to our website for the next major launch. Have a good day.
13:39 (IST)
ZenFone Max Pro M1 sale
The ZenFone Max Pro M1 will start selling from 3 May onwards exclusively on Flipkart.
13:37 (IST)
ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price.
The ZenFone Max Pro M1 will soon come with a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant for Rs 14,999. It will also come with an upgraded dual-cameras
13:36 (IST)
ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price.
The ZenFone Max Pro M1 with 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage has been announced for a starting price of Rs 12,999
13:35 (IST)
ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price.
The ZenFone Max Pro M1 has been announced for a starting price of Rs 10,999.
13:33 (IST)
Flipkart's offer exclusively for the ZenFone Max Pro M1
The entire warranty package for this phone will be available for only Rs 49. That is extremely crazy. There is also no cost EMI for 12 months as well on the deivce.
13:31 (IST)
Here's the complete list of warranty that is being offered by Flipkart.
13:28 (IST)
Flipkart and limited warranty
Flipkart has done away with the limited warranty it had earlier. Apart from being stolen, Flipkart will cover all kinds of damages on your smartphone
13:25 (IST)
Ajay Veer Yadav, Vice President, Mobile and Large Appliances, Flipkart , just made a superb announcement!
13:23 (IST)
ZenFone Max Pro and Vodafone
Asus has partnered up with Vodafone to provide 10 GB of additional data for 1 year on plans of 199 GB and above. Postpaid offers are crazy as well.
13:19 (IST)
The Asus ZenFone Max Pro will come in two colours and also have three slots for your SIMs and micro-SD card.
13:18 (IST)
ZenFone Max Pro Audio
Asus has an accessory called the Max Box which will be given free of cost inside the box. This would boost the audio by nearly two times as per Asus.
13:15 (IST)
ZenFone Max Pro to come with stock Android
Dinesh has said that the ZenFone Max Pro will come with pure stock Android 8.0. Thumbs up from our side for enabling this feature.
13:13 (IST)
Dinesh Sharma, Director of Asus India mobile has taken the stage
Dinesh has come on stage to explain how the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is faster than the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro.
13:09 (IST)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
13:07 (IST)
Larry Paulson, President of Qualcomm India has taken the stage
Larry is here to tell us more about the Snapdragon 636 chipset. He says that India is one of the biggest markets for Qualcomm and that the number of users in India is astounding.
13:03 (IST)
The ZenFone Max Pro M1 performance
13:01 (IST)
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 photos
If you wish to check out the complete range of photos clicked on the ZenFone Max Pro M1. Please click on the link below.
Photos
12:57 (IST)
12:54 (IST)
The ZenFone Max Pro packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Now that's power.
12:53 (IST)
The ZenFone Max Pro M1
The phone has a dual 13 MP + 5 MP camera setup at the back. The phone also comes with PDAF. A low light sensor gives great low light photography.
12:52 (IST)
ZenFone Max Pro comes with 13MP+ 5MP dual-lens rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera with flash
12:50 (IST)
ZenFone Max Pro M1 battery
The phone has a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery which can provide nearly 199 hrs of music playback and up to 42 hours of 3G talking. The full battery of the phone can be charged 30 minutes faster than even the Redmi Note 5 pro which has 4,000 mAh.
12:48 (IST)
The ZenFone Max Pro M1 Display
It has a FHD+ 5.99-inch IPS display. The phone's processor provides the phone with two technologies which are TruPallete and EcoPix. Both of them give a great viewing experience.
12:45 (IST)
Here is the ZenFone Max Pro M1
The ZenFone Max Pro has been announced in partnership with Flipkart. This will be the first of many smartphones to be launched in India.
12:42 (IST)
Asus CEO Jerry Shen takes the stage
Jerry is explaining about Asus spirit and what it brings to the smartphone world. Asus identifies the changing trends in consumer behaviour to create the ultimate experience in the smartphone interface. Shen says that India has been part of Asus' global success.
12:38 (IST)
Asus India Managing Director Leon Yu has taken the sage.
Asus has been in India for 12 years. It has 200 service centres in over 164 cities in India. For remote areas Asus also has pickup and drop service.
12:33 (IST)
The event has started!
12:30 (IST)
What can we expect from the ZenFone Max Pro M1?
12:27 (IST)
We are LIVE where the action is happening. Stay tuned
12:24 (IST)
It would seem that the leaks are correct. Asus is launching the ZenFone Max Pro M1.
12:22 (IST)
The event will start in 10 minutes. Stay tuned to our liveblog.
12:21 (IST)
Here's where to watch the ASUS ZenFone Max launch
10:48 (IST)
All eyes on ASUS India as they launch the #ZenfoneMaxPro with Flipkart.
10:46 (IST)
Hi and welcome to the LIVE blog for ASUS' ZenFone launch. ASUS is being a bit secretive and we're not entirely sure what to expect.
The launch event shall begin shortly by 12:30 PM.