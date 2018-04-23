Last week, Flipkart had announced that it was partnering with Taiwanese smartphone maker ASUS, and as part of the deal, the e-commerce giant will start selling the ZenFone Max Pro from 23 April. While no other information has been revealed prior to the launch, several leaks have revealed that the device is most likely to be the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1.

The event, being held in New Delhi, will start at 12.30 pm today. So how can you watch the event live? The company's official Facebook page will be conducting the live stream of the event. ASUS' official YouTube channel and Flipkart will also be having a live stream. We will also be tweeting live from the event, so be sure to follow our Twitter handle for live updates from the event. You can also tune into our LIVE blog from 12.00 pm, where we will also be following the event with live updates. For a more bandwidth-friendly option, that's the one to go for.

As of right now, we can only speculate about the features and specification of the device. Reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared images of the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 which showed an 18:9 aspect ratio display without a notch and also revealed its specifications.

The Max Pro M1 will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 and 4 GB of RAM, as per Blass. Judging by the design in the leaked images, it could be assumed that the phone features a metal back with plastic caps at the top and bottom.

The photo also revealed the phone's rear side which featured a vertically aligned dual camera setup, mounted on the top-right of the device. Blass revealed at least two colour variants of the phone. One in Blue and the other in Silver.