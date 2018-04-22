Leakster Evan Blass has just revealed images of the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1. Refreshingly, the leaked images show a phone with no notch.

At MWC 2018. ASUS went out of its way to justify the inclusion of a notch on its devices, even going so far as to make lame statements claiming that their notch was better because it was smaller than Apple’s.

Thankfully, it looks like ASUS has decided to bite the bullet and offer an Android One-powered notch-less phone. According the Blass, the Max Pro M1 will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 and 4 GB of RAM. The SD636 is a high-end, power-efficient chip, so we should expect a decent amount of battery life from the M1.

Blass adds that the phone will support microSD card-based expansion and dual SIM cards.

The images show a phone with a tall display and rounded corners. The corners of the display are also rounded. Unfortunately, the bezels aren’t exactly slim and the phone does have a prominent forehead and chin. If priced reasonably, this shouldn’t be much of an issue.

The rear seems to feature a dual camera setup. It’s vertically aligned and mounted on the top-right on the rear of the device. The camera module appears quite small and doesn’t seem to protrude out the back too much.

Judging by the design, we’d wager that the phone features a metal back with plastic caps at the top and bottom. The fingerprint sensor is on the rear of the device.

Blass revealed at least two colour variants of the phone. One in Blue and the other in Silver.