tech2 News Staff 24 October, 2018 16:23 IST

Asus Zenfone Lite L1, Max M1 go on sale on Flipkart at Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,499

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 was launched at Rs 6,999 and Zenfone Max M1 was launched at Rs 8,999 for.

Asus has launched two new smartphones Asus Zenfone Lite L1 and Asus Zenfone Max M1 in India on 17 October. Both the phones have gone on sale today via Flipkart.

Zenfone Lite L1 was launched at Rs 6,999 and Asus Zenfone Max M1 was launched at Rs 8,999 for. The introductory offer for the phones, however, is Rs 5,999 for and at Rs 7,499 respectively.

Head here to buy the Asus Zenfone Lite L1 on Flipkart, and here to read our first impressions of the device.

Head here to buy the Asus Zenfone Max M1 on Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone Max M1. Image: Tech2

Asus Zenfone Max M1. Image: Tech2

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 features a 5.45-inch HD Plus IPS display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset. It packs in 2 GB of RAM coupled with 16 GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device features a 13 MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture at the back, and an 5 MP selfie camera.

In terms of the software, the phone runs on ZenUI based on Android Oreo 8.0, and powering the device is a 3,000 mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max M1 sports a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC which is clocked at 1.4 GHz.

The phone has arrived in a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant.

In terms of camera, just like the Lite L1, Max M1 also features a 13 MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture at the back. However, the selfie camera is an 8MP unit.

The device comes packed with a humongous 4,000 mAh battery pack and is said to run on ZenUI based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Both the phones come in Black and Gold colour variants, and are also equipped with face unlock.

