Asus has launched two new smartphones in India at an event held in New Delhi today. This a global debut of these phones which are Asus Zenfone Lite L1 and Asus Zenfone Max M1.

The phones are priced at Rs 6,999 for the Zenfone Lite L1 and Rs 8,999 for Asus Zenfone Max M1.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

The phone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ IP5 display.

The phone runs on the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 chipset. It comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. The phone also has a 3,000 mAh battery.

In terms of the software, the phone runs on ZenUI based on Android Oreo 8.0 which has come after the Zenfone 5Z.

Asus Zenfone Max M1

The phone sports a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC which is clocked at 1.4 GHz.

The phone has arrived in a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant.

The device comes packed with a humongous 4,000 mAh battery pack and is said to run on ZenUI based on Android Oreo 8.0.

There is a reverse charging functionality as well.

The phones come with a 13 MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture at the back, but the Asus Zenfone Max M1 comes with an 8 MP camera and Zenfone Lite L1 come with a 5 MP selfie camera.

Both the phones come in Black and Gold colour variants. They also come equipped with face unlock but the Max M1 comes with a fingerprint sensor as well.

There is a Jio offer for both the phones which provides a Rs 2,200 cashback and also a 50 GB additional data. The phones will be sold during Festive Dhamaka Days on Flipkart exclusively. Also with the Jio phone offers the phones are, for the initial days, available for Rs 5,999 for Lite L1 and at Rs 7,499 for Max M1.