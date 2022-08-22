Monday, August 22, 2022Back to
Asus Zenfone 9 to launch tomorrow in India, check out specs, expected price etc.

Asus Zenfone 9 may be launched silently in India, as the Asus 9z. The device comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc, a gimbal-mounted main camera, and an improved battery.


FP StaffAug 22, 2022 11:08:58 IST

Asus Zenfone was launched last month in a few selected markets as probably one of the most pocket-friendly, feature-packed handsets of 2022. The smartphone, with its small-ish form factor, and top-notch specifications, impressed tech enthusiasts all over the world.

Unfortunately, Asus did not launch the device in India in July. However, if certain rumours are to be believed, the device may be launched in India this week, probably, on 23 August, and will be renamed as the Asus 9z.

The Asus Zenfone 9 boasts the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc, a gimbal-mounted main camera, an improved battery, and a whole lot more. Naturally, then, the device has the Indian tech community very excited. We check the specifications of the Indian version of the Asus Zenfone 9, its expected pricing and availability.

Asus Zenfone 9: Specifications for India
The Asus Zenfone 9, or the Asus 9z, will be provided in India with the same 5.9-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display, which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Indian version too will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc, which will be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. 

On the back of the Zenfone 9, you get a dual camera setup. The primary shooter is a 50MP  Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which is accompanied by a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an ultra-wide lens. At the front, you get the 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor inside, a punch-hole cutout in the display. 

The device is backed up by a 4300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Asus Zenfone 9: Price in India
It is expected that the price of the Asus Zenfone 9 will be less than Rs 65,000 for the base variant, given how historically, Asus has priced the Zenfone somewhat cheaper than the European price. To put it in perspective, the predecessor Asus 8z arrived in India for a starting price of Rs 42,999.

Asus Zenfone 9: Availability in India
Asus India has not revealed anything about the launch of the Zenfone 9. Considering that the launch is a day away, Asus would have begun teasing the launch on social media in advance. That has not happened yet. However, there is a good chance that they may go for a silent launch in India, just like how Google launched tha Google Pixel 6a in India without any pomp.

