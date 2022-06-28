Tuesday, June 28, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Asus ROG Phone 6 is set to launch in July. Here’s what we know about the device so far

ASUS is planning to launch the ROG 6 series sometime in July, probably the 5th. While there hasn’t been much information about the day or date of the launch, the specs of the upcoming devices have been leaked online.


FP StaffJun 28, 2022 13:22:09 IST

Asus is all set to launch the new ROG gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 6, in July. The ROG Phone 6. The ROG Phone 6, which succeeds the ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5S is going to be one of the first devices to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip to actually get launched. 

Asus ROG Phone 6 is set to launch in July. Here’s what we know about the device so far

The ROG 6 series is expected to launch on the 5th of July, although no official date has been announced as of yet.

Like all previous ROG devices, the ROG 6 is touted to be one of the best mobile gaming devices on the market, and like always, it is supposed to have a design that draws heavy attention.

While the design will be somewhat similar to the previous ROG phones, it will be somewhat more symmetrical this time around. The camera hump on the back of the device will be sharing space with a secondary screen along with the ROG logo. 

The smartphone has been spotted online on Geekbench, 3C, and TENAA, which revealed most of the key specifications of the device. Asus is going to launch the device in two versions, the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro and both the devices are going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

The non-Pro model is expected to come with a 6.78-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and will have a refresh rate of 165Hz. The Pro-model ROG 6 is also going to come with either 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB storage. Both the variants will come with the same, 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC from Qualcomm.

Both the variants will get a 64MP main camera on the back, along with a 16MP sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 5MP sensor with a macro lens.

Powering the device will be a large 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charge support. The devices are expected to have two USB Type-C charging ports, one on the bottom, and one on the side to charge the device even while in landscape mode.

Also, Asus recently announced that the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro are both going to be splash-resistant when they shared a tweet that called the devices the “world’s 1st IPX4 gaming phone.”

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ASUS ROG

Asus ROG Flow Z13 - What’s all the buzz about?

Jun 24, 2022
Asus ROG Flow Z13 - What’s all the buzz about?
ASUS launches ‘Zenbook S 13 OLED’ & Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and other laptops in India

ASUS

ASUS launches ‘Zenbook S 13 OLED’ & Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and other laptops in India

Jun 16, 2022

science

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022
Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Explainers

Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Jun 13, 2022
China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Solar Energy

China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Jun 08, 2022