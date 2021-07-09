tech2 News Staff

Qualcomm, in partnership with Asus, have announced a new smartphone for its Snapdragon Insiders. Snapdragon Insiders is a community of Qualcomm fans who participate in the company's online forum and are the first ones to hear any big news from Qualcomm. Notably, the new smartphone is named “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders”.

The company will also offer a package worth $1,500 that includes the smartphone, a pair of TWS earbuds with Snapdragon Sound produced by Master & Dynamic, a bumper case, a Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 power adapter, and two charging cables.

That Smartphone for #Snapdragon Insiders is pretty sweet, huh? Want more details? Get the inside scoop on every feature, all in one place: https://t.co/XH1vZchvaE — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) July 8, 2021

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders specifications

The new Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders features a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED screen that offers 2,448 x 1,080-pixel resolution and a 144 refresh rate. The display also supports the Always-on display feature and ditches the notch/punch hole design. It comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It runs on stock Android 11 out of the box.

In terms of the camera, it features a 24 MP selfie camera. At the back, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens that comes with 3X zoom. The camera will also come with features like auto zoom and AI object tracking.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 5.0. As per the company, it can charge up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

The smartphone will be available next month in China, the US, Germany, UK, Japan, South Korea followed by India.