Asus ZenFone 6 global launch at 11:30 pm today: Where and how to watch the event live

The Asus Zenfone 6 will be unveiled globally tonight at 20:00 CEST at an event in Valencia, Spain.

tech2 News StaffMay 16, 2019 10:51:35 IST

After a fairly quiet April, its raining flagship phones this month. Soon after the launch of the OnePlus 7 series, Asus is now ready to introduce its very own flagship smartphone — the Asus Zenfone 6.

The reason why you might not have heard much about the Zenfone 6 launching later today is because the phone will be unveiled globally tonight at an event in Valencia at 20:00 CEST, which is 11:30 pm IST. Asus India will be posting live updates from the event via its official Twitter handle and you can even watch it live on YouTube. Alternatively, just bookmark this webpage and open it once the clock nears launch.

Asus Zenfone 6 launch poster. Image: Asus

Asus' catchphrase for the Zenfone 6 smartphone appears to be 'defy the ordinary', hinting that there could be a surprise feature in store which will set it apart from the other flagships.

Asus Zenfone 6: All we know so far

Asus has so far teased certain features of the device, the major one being the fullscreen display with no notch. Apart from that, the ZenFone 6 is also known to get a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well as triple card slot that can hold two SIM cards and a microSD card at once. All of this though is par for the course for a 2019 flagship.

As far as leaks go, the ZenFone 6 was initially assumed to get a sliding display similar to what we'd seen on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.

However, a more recent leak by well-known tipster Roland Quandt unveiled that the ZenFone 6 will come with one unique feature that has never been seen before on a smartphone — a flip camera module that lets you take selfies using the rear camera module.

This flip module is expected to host two cameras, a primary 48 MP camera, and a 13 MP secondary lens. Now, we're not certain yet if this flipping camera module requires manual pushing or if it's motorised like the Samsung Galaxy A80, that something we'll only have to wait for.

As far as other specifications go, the ZenFone 6 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch fullscreen display with no notch.

Inside, the phone will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset that could be paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Asus is also expected to bump the battery up to a huge 5,000 mAh unit.

