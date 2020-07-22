Wednesday, July 22, 2020Back to
Asus ROG Phone 3 Launch highlights: ROG Phone 3 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999

tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2020 21:53:09 IST

The ROG Phone 3 will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset with 5G compatibility.

  • 21:19 (IST)

    In India, Asus ROG Phone 3 is priced starting Rs 49,999

    8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 49,999

    12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 57,999

    The smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting 3 August on Flipkart.

  • 21:24 (IST)

  • 21:14 (IST)

    ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition announced at 799 Euros

  • 21:13 (IST)

    ROG Phone 3 pricing

    16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage - 1,099 Euros

    12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage - 999 Euros

    Asus will offer a free 3-month trial offer of Stadia Pro with the smartphone in select regions.

  • 21:10 (IST)

    ROG Falchion wireless gaming keyword announced

    Asus claims it can offer over 400 hours of battery life.

  • 21:06 (IST)

    Asus claims that with the ROG strix monitor, people can connect the ROG Phone 3 with it and get a complete PC gaming experience.

  • 21:04 (IST)

    ROG Strix' tripod and kick stand also announced

  • 21:04 (IST)

    Asus announces ROG Strix XG16 monitor

    Comes with 15.6-inch IPS display, also feature micro HDMI port. 

  • 21:02 (IST)

  • 21:00 (IST)

    Asus also announced ROG Cetra RGB in-ear gaming headphone

    The earphone support active noise cancellation, feature USB Type-C port, and customisable RGB lighting

  • 20:58 (IST)

    Asus ROG has also announced lightning cases for the ROG Phone 3

  • 20:57 (IST)

    The Twinview Dock 3 on the Kunai 3 GamePad offers 144Hz refresh rate and a dual screen gameplay

  • 20:56 (IST)

  • 20:55 (IST)

    Asus announced ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad for ROG Phone 3

  • 20:55 (IST)

  • 20:54 (IST)

    Asus announces ROG Connect, a platform for players to connect 

  • 20:53 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 3 features 64 MP quad-camera setup and a 24 MP selfie camera

  • 20:52 (IST)

  • 20:52 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 3 sports side mounted ports for easier gaming

  • 20:51 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 3 features AirTrigger 3 tech

    It will allow users to customisation different motion sensors as per the game they are playing, and their own comfort.

  • 20:49 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 3 sports GameFX stereo audio system

    It comes with a Crosstalk cancellation features.

  • 20:47 (IST)

    The Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery

    It supports 30 W fast charging. 

  • 20:45 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 3 comes with an 'X Mode' for gaming

    It will also allow game profile customisations.

  • 20:43 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 3 features a 144 Hz AMOLED display

    It also features a low blue light.

  • 20:42 (IST)

    Asus India has also announced an active cooling accessory for use during intense gaming

  • 20:41 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 3 has a 6x large heat sink, and comes with GameCool 3 cooling system

  • 20:40 (IST)

    Half of the ROG Phone 3's back cover is transparent

  • 20:39 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 3 is equipped with Adreno 650 GPU

  • 20:36 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 3 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC

    The chipset comes with 5G support.

  • 20:35 (IST)

    The animation leading up to the global launch is impressive

  • 20:28 (IST)

    Asus India's regional head of System Business Group, Leon Yu has taken over the live

  • 20:26 (IST)

    The webcast is finally live!

  • 20:25 (IST)

    Wow, this silence is eerie!

  • 20:20 (IST)

    A game of Loteria in the meanwhile, anyone?

    https://www.google.com/search?q=google+doodles

  • 20:19 (IST)

    The event will apparently "begin shortly"!

  • 20:18 (IST)

    There seems to be some delay...

  • 20:13 (IST)

    The event will begin any minute now...

  • 20:08 (IST)

    At the end of the global launch today, Asus says it will be making some India-specific announcements around the ROG Phone 3

    "Post the global launch, we request you to stay on the link; ASUS India has some very exciting India specific updates on the product to share," read an excerpt from an email we received from Asus India. 

  • 19:53 (IST)

    Do we know what the ROG Phone 3 looks like, already?

  • 19:36 (IST)

    Asus ROG Phone 3: What to expect?

    The gaming smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, with 5G support. The ROG Phone 3 is expected to be equipped with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

    The phone is likely to feature 6.59-inches full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is expected to be fueled by a 6,000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging support. 

    The ROG Phone 3 could come with support for features like Android 10 OS, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi Direct, and Miracast.

    In the camera department, the smartphone is believed to feature a quad-camera setup, including a 64 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, an 8 MP telephoto camera.

  • 19:23 (IST)

    How to watch the Asus ROG Phone 3 launch event live:

    The smartphone is expected to be equipped with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

  • 19:20 (IST)

    Asus is hosting a global launch event at 8.30 pm IST today

    At the event, it's expected to launch the third generation of its gaming smartphone – ROG Phone 3. 

  • 19:11 (IST)

    Welcome, people! We meet again...

Asus India is hosting its first ROG Phone launch event of the year today. At the event, Asus is expected to launch the third generation of its Republic of Gamers (ROG) gaming smartphone, ROG Phone 3.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8.15 pm IST, and will be live streamed on Asus India's official YouTube channel. Here's how you can watch the event live.

Asus ROG Phone II. Image: Tech2/Abhijit Dey

Asus ROG Phone 3: Expected specifications

While officially, the smartphone's specifications will only be revealed today, but so far, various reports have claimed to spill the tea about the ROG Phone 3, and it feels like we pretty much know what the gaming smartphone by Asus would be like.

First of all, we know that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be a Flipkart-exclusive.

Further, reports claim that the gaming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset with 5G compatibility. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

The phone is expected to feature 6.59-inches full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It may be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and run on Android 10.

Another recent leak hinted that the ROG Phone 3 could come with support for features like Android 10 OS, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi Direct, and Miracast.

While camera isn't a priorty on a gaming smartphone, Asus ROG Phone 3 is still expected to feature some of the latest camera trends. The smartphone is believed to feature a quad-camera setup, including a 64 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, an 8 MP telephoto camera.



