Asus is working on the launch of its third flagship gaming smartphone that is believed to be the ROG Phone 3.

According to a report by GSMArena, the device bears the model code ASUS_1003D and has surfaced on Geekbench listing.

The listing of the upcoming Asus smartphone suggests that it will come powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The device will run on Android 10.

It has received 910 and 3229 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The report mentions that last month the same Asus phone appeared on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and model number ASUS_1003DD.

Asus has however been tight lipped about the smartphone. Several reports from Taiwan suggests that the phone is expected to release in July alongside the ZenFone 7.

According to a report in GizmoChina, the ROG Phone 3 was spotted at the database of the Wi-Fi Alliance as well. It had support for features like Android 10 OS, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi Direct and Miracast.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 had launched in India last year September. The phone is available on two varieties. The 8GB RAM and 12 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999, while the 12GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and has a stock Android UI like the Asus 6Z. Users can also opt for the ROG UI which is optimised for gaming.

The ROG Phone 2 has a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor and f/1.79 aperture. It also sports a secondary wide-angle lens with a 125 degree field of view. The front of the phone has a 24 MP camera. It has a massive 6,000 mAH battery under the hood.