Asus releases list of games supporting 120 fps to match ROG Phone II’s 120 Hz display

The Asus ROG Phone II is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus with up to 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage


tech2 News StaffSep 12, 2019 13:30:50 IST

While Asus prepares to launch the ROG Phone II in global markets (including India) after its China launch, the company has released an extensive list of games that support up to 120 fps in frame rate. The gaming phone comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate display and the listed games will enable gamers to take full advantage of it.

Asus ROG Phone II is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne.

Most of the games in the list support 120 fps and Asus said in a forum post that it will continue adding more games. While users can refer to this list to download the games, many of them can also be found in the ‘Featured’ page of the Armoury Crate app on the ROG Phones. Some of the popular games are Alto’s Adventure, Dead Trigger 2, Injustice 2, Mortal Kombat, Plague Inc, Real Racing 3, Riptide GP: Renegade, Shadow Fight 3, Vainglory and many more. You can check out the entire list of games on Asus' forum.

As reported by XDA, some of the games from the list have to be manually configured to unlock a higher fps. It’s also advised to tweak the settings in the Armour Crate app to achieve better gaming performance.

Asus ROG Phone II specifications

Performance has always been a key aspect for Asus in its ROG Phone (Review) and it is continued over to the ROG Phone 2. It is the first smartphone to come with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC which offers a 15 percent increase in graphics. Added to that is a 12 GB RAM variant along with up to 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The vapour chamber and cooling mechanisms have been retained from the original.

In terms of display, the ROG Phone 2 now has an upgraded 120 Hz 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and the added ability to render 10-bit HDR colour. The phone does not have any display cutouts or notches and instead has bezels on the top and bottom which house the dual-speaker unit. Asus has also increased the touchscreen sampling rate to 240Hz, giving the phone a touch latency to just 49ms.

Another massive upgrade is the battery on the ROG Phone 2 which has a capacity of 6,000 mAh with support for 30W fast charging. In the camera department, the phone retains the same optics as before but has added an in-display fingerprint scanner as opposed to the capacitive one in the previous version.

