tech2 News Staff

Asus has officially launched the ROG Phone II in China along with its pricing and availability. The phone has six variants and four of them have been put up for pre-orders on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com. The sale of the ROG Phone II will begin on 31 July.

Asus ROG Phone II specifications

Performance has always been a key aspect for Asus in its ROG Phone (Review) and it is continued over to the ROG Phone 2. It is the first smartphone to come with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC which offers a 15 percent increase in graphics. Added to that is a 12 GB RAM variant along with up to 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The vapour chamber and cooling mechanisms have been retained from the original.

In terms of display, the ROG Phone 2 now has an upgraded 120 Hz 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and the added ability to render 10-bit HDR colour. The phone does not have any display cutouts or notches and instead has bezels on the top and bottom which house the dual-speaker unit. Asus has also increased the touchscreen sampling rate to 240Hz, giving the phone a touch latency to just 49ms.

Another massive upgrade is the battery on the ROG Phone 2 which has a capacity of 6,000 mAh with support for 30W fast charging. In the camera department, the phone retains the same optics as before but has added an in-display fingerprint scanner as opposed to the capacitive one in the previous version.

Asus ROG Phone II pricing

As reported by Gadgets 360, starting from the base variant named ‘Tencent Depth Customisation’ with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, it’s priced at CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 35,000). The next variant carrying the same configuration called ‘Enjoy Peace in Beijing’ has a price tag of CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 37,100). Coming to the bigger specced variant that includes 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, it’s priced at CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 60,100). This configuration is also available in the ‘Enjoy Peace in Beijing’ variant priced at CNY 6,199 (approximately Rs 62,100).

Two additional variants were also announced including a Zhizun version priced at CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs 80,200) and an Esports Armour version that goes all the way up to CNY 12,999 (approximately Rs 1,30,300). Although there were no details about the RAM and storage, we think the two variants could be packing 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

No other details about the ROG Phone II’s global launch have been revealed yet. The Indian pricing and variants will likely be announced at the global launch.

