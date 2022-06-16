FP Staff

The laptop market in India is very tumultuous, especially after non-legacy brands like Xiaomi entered the market. In a bid to strengthen its position in India, Asus launched three new laptops in India, called the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and Asus Vivobook 16X.

Aimed at content creators, students, working professionals or casual gamers, the recently launched lineup of Asus laptops come in various configurations and has some really strong specifications. We take a look at the specifications of the three laptops launched, and their pricing.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) - Specifications & Pricing

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with a 13.3-inch OLED display that has a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. Additionally, the display has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and supports 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor coupled with AMD RDNA 2 graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The laptop is powerful enough that it should be able to provide a decent multimedia experience to users as it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In India, the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED starts at Rs. 99,990, and is available in two colourways, Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3400) - Specifications & Pricing

The second laptop that Asus launched is the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED. The laptop comes with a 14-inch OLED display and supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate. While Asus provides multiple processor options, the best that users can get with this model is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H which has coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM. As far as storage is concerned, the laptop comes with a 512GB PCle 3.0-based SSD.

The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED sports a 50WHr battery which supports 90W wired charging. The Vivobook Pro 14 starts at a price of Rs. 59,990 and is available in two colourways– Cosmos Blue and Solar Silver.

Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) - Specifications & Pricing

Finally, we have the Asus Vivobook 16X which comes with a large 16-inch display which has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The laptop features an AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H that can be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The Asus Vivobook 16X starts at Rs. 54,990 and comes in two colour options, including Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver.

These laptops will be available through leading e-commerce stores like Amazon, as well as retail outlets such as Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and the Asus Exclusive Stores.